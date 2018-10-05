 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Duet Special: Kajol & Ajay Devgn Share Secrets; Thank Team For AWESOME Experience!

Duet Challenge On Indian Idol

In the ‘Duet special' we will get to watch these jodis singing:

# Ankush-Neelanjana

# Vibhor-Soumya

# Avanti-Kunal

# Nitin Kumar-Salman Ali

Kajol & Ajay Grace Indian Idol 10

While Kajol looked radiant in a black Indo-western outfit, Ajay complemented her in a black kurta pyjama set. Sharing a picture, Kajol wrote, "Is that a smile I see ? 👏👏👏 ...... #IndianIdol". - (sic)

Ajay Thanks The Team For Awesome Experience

Ajay shared a picture and wrote, "Went in thinking #HelicopterEela....Came out thanking them for an awesome experience. #IndianIdol #Talent #Fantastic."

Manish & Kajol Dance For ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’; Ajay Hits Manish On His Head!

In the promo, Manish was seen dancing with Kajol to the song, 'Suraj Hua Maddham', while Ajay like a possessive husband broke a bottle on Manish's head. Well, it was for fun of course!

Ajay & Kajol’s Love Story

When Manish asked Kajol as to how Ajay and her's love story started, Kajol said, "We are poles apart from each other! Ajay used to sit among 300 people and never used to talk to anyone but on the other hand, I am always a chatter box and used to talk so much with Ajay that he had to speak with me. This is how we started talking and then I cajoled Ajay."

Ajay Is Singham Of The House!

The couple revealed secrets as they played rapid fire! When asked who is the singham of the house, Kajol said it is Ajay as his decision is the final verdict. Ajay also revealed that Kajol is very particular about their children and time.

Ajay Says He Is Lucky To Have A Wife Who Doesn’t Spend Much!

When asked who is spendthrift in the house, Ajay was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am usually the one spending in the house. Kajol, on the other hand, is ‘kanjus' (miser). She does not shop much. I am very lucky to have a wife who does not spend much."