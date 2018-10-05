 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Duet Special: Kajol & Ajay Devgn Share Secrets; Thank Team For AWESOME Experience!

Related Articles
- Indian Idol 10 Double Eviction: Saurabh & Biswajeet Eliminated; Fans Disappointed, Want Saurabh BACK
-
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 12 Brings Colors Back To Top Slot; Sony TV, Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!
- Indian Idol 10: Fans Praise Salman Ali; Vishal Bhardwaj Calls Him A Powerhouse Of Talent!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Retains Its Top Slot; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is Back On TRP Chart!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Tops The TRP Chart, Thanks To Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Climbs Up & Zee TV Drops On TRP Chart; Bepannaah Is Out Of TRP Race!
This weekend - Saturday and Sunday - it will be 'Duet Special' episodes on Indian Idol 10. While Kumar Sanu will grace the show on Saturday, Kajol and Ajay might grace the sets on Sunday's episode. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Helicopter Eela. Kajol was seen interacting with the contestants of the show. She also shook a leg with the Indian Idol team. Apparently, Kajol and Ajay were mesmerised after watching the performance of Soumya and Vibhor on 'Sun le zara' remix and praised them a lot. Kajol loved the remix so much that she said the song will be in her playlist from now on.
Check out pictures and read on to what's in store in the upcoming episode.
Duet Challenge On Indian Idol
In the ‘Duet special' we will get to watch these jodis singing:
# Ankush-Neelanjana
# Vibhor-Soumya
# Avanti-Kunal
# Nitin Kumar-Salman Ali
Kajol & Ajay Grace Indian Idol 10
While Kajol looked radiant in a black Indo-western outfit, Ajay complemented her in a black kurta pyjama set. Sharing a picture, Kajol wrote, "Is that a smile I see ? 👏👏👏 ...... #IndianIdol". - (sic)
Ajay Thanks The Team For Awesome Experience
Ajay shared a picture and wrote, "Went in thinking #HelicopterEela....Came out thanking them for an awesome experience. #IndianIdol #Talent #Fantastic."
Manish & Kajol Dance For ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’; Ajay Hits Manish On His Head!
In the promo, Manish was seen dancing with Kajol to the song, 'Suraj Hua Maddham', while Ajay like a possessive husband broke a bottle on Manish's head. Well, it was for fun of course!
Ajay & Kajol’s Love Story
When Manish asked Kajol as to how Ajay and her's love story started, Kajol said, "We are poles apart from each other! Ajay used to sit among 300 people and never used to talk to anyone but on the other hand, I am always a chatter box and used to talk so much with Ajay that he had to speak with me. This is how we started talking and then I cajoled Ajay."
Ajay Is Singham Of The House!
The couple revealed secrets as they played rapid fire! When asked who is the singham of the house, Kajol said it is Ajay as his decision is the final verdict. Ajay also revealed that Kajol is very particular about their children and time.
Ajay Says He Is Lucky To Have A Wife Who Doesn’t Spend Much!
When asked who is spendthrift in the house, Ajay was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am usually the one spending in the house. Kajol, on the other hand, is ‘kanjus' (miser). She does not shop much. I am very lucky to have a wife who does not spend much."
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bharti Singh To Enter The House, But Here's The TWIST!