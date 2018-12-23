 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale: Salman Ali Wins The Trophy; Ankush Baradwaj Bags Second Place

Vishal’s Rocking Performance; SRK, Kat & Anushka Enter With Trophy

Vishal Dadlani gives a rocking performance. Shahrukh Khan, Katrina and Anushka enter the sets along with the Indian Idol 10 trophy. Manish Paul introduces to the guests. Shahrukh praises the contestants and says he is glad to present the trophy. Manish informs that voting lines are open and they can vote logging on to Sony LIV App.

Vibhor Performs With Alka Yagnik

Vibhor Parashar performs with Alka Yagnik. They perform for 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'. Vibhor performed for 'Dili Wali Girlfriend', 'Bareli wale jhumke'. Katrina Kaif praises his performance.

Nitin Steals The Show

Nitin Kumar makes a rocking entry and performs for ‘Jhoom barabar jhoom', ‘Tharki Chokr' Sudesh Wadkar performs with Nitin to the song ‘Megha re Megha re' and ‘Sapne mein milti hai'.

Nitin tells he is ‘tagda' fans of Shahrukh. He also tells that he is a fan of Anushka and Katrina. Manish and Nitin are seen sharing some fun moments and making everyone laugh. Katrina calls him a true rockstar.

SRK Teaches Nitin Some Steps!

Shahrukh teaches Nitin how to propose a girl (Naaz) with his dialogue ‘Tere ankhon ki namkeen mastiyan'. Nitin forgets the lines and SRK makes fun of him. SRK also teaches step ‘Gerua' to Nitin. SRK gives open challenge to Nitin for a dance. Nitin's dance moves make everyone laugh.

Maniesh Gets Emotional

The judge Javed Ali performs for ‘ishqzaade', ‘Sanu ek pal chain na ave', ‘kun faya kun'.

AV is shown of Maniesh's story - about his struggle. His wife Sanyukta talks about his dream. Maniesh and others on the sets get emotional and are in tears, the judges hug him. Maniesh thanks everyone and the judges say that they will miss the show. Manish thanks his brother, Vivek.

Ankush Pays Tribute To Laxmikant-Pyarelal Ji

Ankush Baradwaj pays tribute to Laxmikant-Pyarelal ji. He performs for ‘Na jaa ab kahi ab na jaa' ‘Jumma chumma' and ‘Om shanti om'. He takes Kat and Anushka on a drive and sings ‘Mere naam tu'. SRK stops Ankush and he takes over!

Maniesh Paul’s ‘Damakedar’ Performance

Maniesh Paul makes a damakedar entry with all fireworks. He performs for ‘Boss', ‘Dil chori sada hogya', ‘chamak chalo' and Afghan Jalebi (with Katrina Kaif).

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda enters the sets as Santa Claus. Both Kiku and Maniesh make everyone laugh! Kiku reveals the reason for his appearance. He makes announcement of The Kapil Sharma Show that will be aired from coming Saturday.

SRK Praises Neelanjana; Maniesh Makes Katrina Sing

Neelanjana performs for ‘Moh moh ke dhage', ‘Manwa laage' and ‘Ghoomar'. She also performs with Bappi Lahiri to the song ‘Oh la laa'. Shahrukh, Anushka and Katrina praises Neelanjana and wish her the best. Maniesh asks Katrina to sing, and all the four of them, SRK, Kat, Anushka and Maniesh sing.

Salman Ali Performs With Javed Ali

Salman Ali performs to the song ‘Sultaan' and ‘Tere rashke qamar'. He also performs with the judge Javed Ali to the song, ‘Nagada' and 'Patakha guddi'.

Neha Kakkar Sets The Stage On Fire; Super Dancers Introduced

Neha Kakkar makes rocking entry and sets the stage of fire with her performance. She performs for ‘Aashiq Banaya', ‘Kaala Chasma', ‘Dilbar' and ‘Ankh mare'.

Super Dance Chapter 3 will be aired soon on television. The contestants performed on the stage. The judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor made announcement about the show. Maniesh dances with Shilpa to the song ‘Churake dil mera'.

Indian Idol Contestants Pay Tribute To SRK

Maniesh tells the story of how Shahrukh came to Delhi with lot of dreams and fulfilled them. The Indian Idol team pays tribute to SRK by singing his iconic songs. He enjoyed the songs and was so much impressed that he joined them. Katrina and Anushka joined them as they sang ‘Ishqbaazi'.

Ace Performer Of The Season

Ace Performer Of The Season medal was given to Nitin Kumar. Lotus Herbal Rs 1 Lakh cheque and gift hamper from Colgate was given to all the contestants. All he top 5 contestants were declared as Performer(s) Of The day & Mac Donald's Performer(s) Of The Day. Sing along performer of the week was given to Riya Debnath (Alipurduar, West Bengal).

Salman Ali Bags The Indian Idol 10 Trophy

• Third place: Neelanjana Ray (Rs 5L Cheque)

• Top two contestants of this season: Salman Ali and Ankush Baradwaj.

• The Winner of this season is: Salman Ali (Rs 25L cheque)

• Second place: Ankush Baradwaj (Rs 5L cheque)

• Vibhor and Nitin get Rs 3L cheque