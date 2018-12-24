 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Grand Finale: Salman Ali Wins The Trophy; Ankush Bharadwaj Bags Second Place

Vishal’s Rocking Performance; SRK, Kat & Anushka Enter With The Trophy

# Vishal Dadlani gives a rocking performance.

# Shahrukh Khan, Katrina and Anushka enter the sets along with the Indian Idol 10 trophy.

# Manish Paul introduces the guests. Shahrukh praises the contestants.

#Manish informs that voting lines are open (till 10.30 pm) and the audiences can vote on Sony LIV App.

Vibhor Performs With Alka Yagnik

Vibhor Parashar performs with Alka Yagnik. They perform for 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'. Vibhor also performed for 'Dili Wali Girlfriend' and 'Bareli wale jhumke'. Katrina Kaif praises his performance.

Nitin Steals The Show

Nitin Kumar makes a rocking entry and performs for ‘Jhoom barabar jhoom' and ‘Tharki chokr'. He also performs with Sudesh Wadkar to the song ‘Megha re Megha re' and ‘Sapne mein milti hai'.

Nitin tells Manish that he is ‘tagda' fan of Shahrukh. He also adds that he is a fan of Anushka and Katrina. Manish and Nitin are seen sharing some fun moments and making everyone laugh. Katrina calls Nitin a true rockstar.

SRK Teaches Nitin Some Steps!

Shahrukh teaches Nitin how to propose to a girl (Naaz) with his dialogue ‘Tere ankhon ki namkeen mastiyan'. Nitin forgets the lines and SRK makes fun of him. SRK also teaches the steps of ‘Gerua' to Nitin. The superstar gives an open challenge to Nitin for a dance. Nitin's dance moves surprise everyone and they laugh.

Manish Gets Emotional

The judge Javed Ali performs for ‘ishqzaade', ‘Sanu ek pal chain na ave', and ‘Kun faya kun'.

Vishal Dadlani shows a special video narrating the life story of host Manish Paul. Manish's wife Sanyukta talks about his dreams. Manish and others on the sets get emotional and are in tears, and the judges hug him. Manish thanks everyone and the judges say that they will miss the show. He thanks his elder brother Vivek.

Ankush Pays Tribute To Laxmikant-Pyarelal Ji

Ankush Bharadwaj pays tribute to Laxmikant-Pyarelal ji. He performs for ‘Na jaa ab kahi ab na jaa', ‘Jumma chumma' and ‘Om shanti om'. As Ankush goes on a drive with Katrina and Anushka, Manish and SRK act as traffic police and stop him.

Manish Paul’s ‘Damakedar’ Performance

Manish Paul makes a damakedar entry with all fireworks. He performs for ‘Boss', ‘Dil chori sada hogya', ‘Chamak chalo' and 'Afghan Jalebi' (with Katrina Kaif).

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda enters the sets as Santa Claus. Both Kiku and Manish make everyone laugh! Kiku reveals the reason for his appearance. He makes an announcement of The Kapil Sharma Show that will be aired from next Saturday.

SRK Praises Neelanjana; Manish Makes Katrina Sing

Neelanjana sings ‘Moh moh ke dhage', ‘Manwa laage' and ‘Ghoomar'. She also performs with Bappi Lahiri to the song ‘Oh la laa'. Shahrukh, Anushka and Katrina praise Neelanjana and wish her the best. Manish asks Katrina to sing, and all the four of them, SRK, Kat, Anushka and Manish sing.

Salman Ali Performs With Javed Ali

Salman Ali performs to the song ‘Sultaan' and ‘Tere rashke qamar'. He also performs with the judge Javed Ali to the song, ‘Nagada' and 'Patakha guddi'.

Neha Kakkar Sets The Stage On Fire; Super Dancers Introduced

Neha Kakkar makes a rocking entry and sets the stage on fire with her performance. She performs for ‘Aashiq banaya apne', ‘Kaala chasma', ‘Dilbar' and ‘Ankh mare'.

Super Dance Chapter 3 contestants perform on the stage. The judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor make an announcement about the show. Manish dances with Shilpa to the song ‘Churake dil mera'.

Indian Idol Contestants Pay Tribute To SRK

Maniesh tells the story of how Shahrukh came to Delhi with a lot of dreams and fulfilled them. The Indian Idol team pays tribute to SRK by singing his iconic songs. He enjoyed the songs and was so impressed that he joined them. Katrina and Anushka joined them as they sang ‘Ishqbaazi'.

All the contestants perform together for one last time!

Ace Performer Of The Season

Ace Performer Of The Season medal was given to Nitin Kumar. Lotus Herbal Rs 1 Lakh cheque and gift hamper from Colgate was given to all the contestants. All the top 5 contestants were declared as Performer(s) Of The day & Mac Donald's Performer(s) Of The Day. Sing Along Performer of The Week was given to Riya Debnath (Alipurduar, West Bengal).

Salman Ali Bags The Indian Idol 10 Trophy

It's time for declaring the winner. Neha and Vishal join Manish and the top 5 contestants to announce the winner.

• Third place: Neelanjana Ray (Rs 5L Cheque).

• Top two contestants of this season: Salman Ali and Ankush Baradwaj.

• The Winner of this season is: Salman Ali (Rs 25L cheque).

• Second place: Ankush Baradwaj (Rs 5L cheque).

• Vibhor and Nitin get Rs 3L cheque.