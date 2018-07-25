English
 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Grand Premier: Kailash Kher, Rekha Bhardwaj & Other Famous Celebs To Grace The Show!

Indian Idol 10 Grand Premier: Kailash Kher, Rekha Bhardwaj & Other Famous Celebs To Grace The Show!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's most loved and popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 was launched on July 7, 2018. The show which is judged by the dynamic trio - Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani got mixed responses from the viewers. The show is hosted by Manish Paul. Recently, the judges chose not 12 but 14 top singing sensations from over 1 Lakh aspirants from the country. These contestants will be seen competing with each other in the upcoming days. Their fate will be decided through public voting and the judges' opinion.

    Well, now that the show has top 14 contestants, the makers are all set for a grand premiere, which will be aired this weekend, i.e., on July 28 and 29, at 8.00 pm on Sony TV.

    Renowned & Famous Names From The Music Fraternity To Grace The Show!

    We are sure that the viewers will be in for a melodious treat, as the show will telecast its first episode with this season's top 14 contestants! The renowned and famous names from the music fraternity will take the music quotient a notch higher as they will be seen on the show. They will be seen motivating, supporting and performing with these contestants on the show.

    Popular Celebs To Perform At The Indian Idol 10 Grand Premiere!

    Apart from the queen of Ghazals Rekha Bhardwaj and Padmashri Award winner Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal, Ash King, Suzanne D'mello, Vaishali Mhade and Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra will also be seen setting the stage on fire with their presence and powerful performances!

    Powerful Performances

    Apparently, Alka Yagnik and Suresh Wadkar also sent their special messages for the contestants through a video. According to Mid-day report, "Rekha Bhardwaj's ‘Namak ishq ka' and Kailash Kher's ‘Bam lahiri' got everyone grooving to their feet, while Ash King's ‘Aunty ji aunty ji' brought the full house down."

    Neeti's Nephew Vibhor Parashar Enter Top 14!

    Singer Neeti Mohan's nephew Vibhor Parashar is among the top 14 contestants. She shared a video and wrote, "Proud moment for the family!!! My nephew Vibhor @vibhorparashar3official successfully makes it to the theater round and K-K-Kills it at #IndianIdol. Keep up the good work Bro!" - (sic)

    The Top 14 Contestants

    Nitin Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, Soumya Chakraborty from West Bengal, Bishwajeet from Orissa, Salman Ali from Haryana, Krishnakali Sahu from Tripura, Ankush Bharadwaj from Himachal Pradesh, Renu Nagar from Rajasthan, Indira Das from West Bengal, Avanti Patel from Mumbai, Kunal Pandit from Mumbai, Saurabh Valmiki from Uttar Pradesh, Vibhor Parashar from Delhi, Neelanjana from Alipur and Sonia Gazmer from West Bengal are the top 14 contestants of this season.

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Anurag Basu Aka Cezanne Khan Says The Show Gave Him Everything!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue