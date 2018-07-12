English
Indian Idol 10 Judge Neha Kakkar Trolled For Crying; Shares The Memes & Hits Back At Haters!

    Sony TV's much awaited singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 was launched recently. The show got mixed responses from the viewers. While a few praised the show, many of them trolled the show for being overdramatic! It received the flak on social media for focussing on personal lives of contestants (than their talents) during auditions. In one of the auditions, Neha Kakkar (one of the judges) got so emotional that she was in tears!

    The singer was trolled for the same and a lot of memes on her started doing the rounds on the social media. Now, the singer has finally hit back at the trolls. Neha says this is how she is (emotional) and she's proud of it! (Read the trolls in the snapshots on slides).

    Neha Kakkar’s Befitting Reply To The Trollers

    Sharing the snapshots of the trolls, the singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar wrote, "Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. Infact Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People??" - (sic)

    ‘This Is How I Am’

    "Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am "Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage" CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it!" - (sic)

    ‘I Have A Heart That Feels People’s Emotions’

    "I Have a Heart that feels people's Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/ Emotionless.. I don't wanna become like them 🙏🏼 If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry..." - (sic)

    ‘I’ll Remain The Same Till I’m Alive’

    "This is how I am and I'll remain the same till I'm alive!! I have not only Cried but I've also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! ♥️ 🤗 ..." - (sic)

    ‘We Only Take #Goodsingers Ahead, Not The Ones Who Have #Sadstories!

    "P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too 🙈 They're actually Funny 🤣 and Btw.. We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! . #NehaKakkar ... #IndianIdol10 @sonytvofficial." - (sic)

    Well, we hope the makers/judges (Neha) stand by their words (as she has said they are taking good singers and not sad stories!).

