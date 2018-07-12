 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Judge Neha Kakkar Trolled For Crying; Shares The Memes & Hits Back At Haters!

Neha Kakkar’s Befitting Reply To The Trollers

Sharing the snapshots of the trolls, the singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar wrote, "Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. Infact Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People??" - (sic)

‘This Is How I Am’

"Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am "Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage" CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it!" - (sic)

‘I Have A Heart That Feels People’s Emotions’

"I Have a Heart that feels people's Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/ Emotionless.. I don't wanna become like them 🙏🏼 If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry..." - (sic)

‘I’ll Remain The Same Till I’m Alive’

"This is how I am and I'll remain the same till I'm alive!! I have not only Cried but I've also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! ♥️ 🤗 ..." - (sic)

‘We Only Take #Goodsingers Ahead, Not The Ones Who Have #Sadstories!

"P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too 🙈 They're actually Funny 🤣 and Btw.. We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! . #NehaKakkar ... #IndianIdol10 @sonytvofficial." - (sic)