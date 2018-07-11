 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik & Vishal Dadlani Enjoy Vada Pav Party On The Sets

The most-awaited singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 started with a bang on Sony TV on Saturday (July 7, 2018). The show is hosted by Manish Paul, and judged by terrific trio - Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar. The theme of the show is 'Mausam Music Ka'. The show started off pretty well. While a few praised the show, many of them were disappointed as they felt there was more drama than daily soaps.

The judges of the show, who were busy selecting the best talents for the show, started craving for some street food, courtesy Mumbai rains! Soon, the aroma of strong cutting chai and vada pav took over the entire set!

Apparently, Neha Kakkar, who is a big fan of this famous street food couldn't control and ended up eating two vada pavs, while the other two judges, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik were seen pulling her leg. They reminded her about her diet. Eventually, Anu, Vishal and the crew too, joined Neha and had their share of extra vada pavs!

A source on the set revealed to TOI, "It was indeed fun to see these judges eating vada pav, when they are otherwise very conscious about eating oily food. Neha was the first who decided to go on a vada pav break and later, Vishal and Anu joined her along with the crew. It was the perfect weather on the sets, with hot chai and some mouth-watering vada pav."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kavi Kumar Azad Cremated; Family & Friends Bid A Teary Goodbye