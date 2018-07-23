 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: List Of Top 14 Singing Sensations Revealed!

India's biggest singing reality show Indian Idol 10 was launched recently. The show has got good ratings recently as it was seen at the top 10 spot. The show is hosted by Manish Paul and judged by the dynamic trio, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik. Finally, the judges have chosen 14 contestants from over 1 lakh aspirants of the country. These contestants will be seen competing with each other and their fate will be decided through public voting and judges' opinion.

Sony TV shared top 14 contestants list in a video and wrote, "Not 12 but here are your Top 14 Idols of season 10! Congratulations to the contestants, and watch #IndianIdol, GRAND PREMIERE, this Sat-Sun, at 8 PM, to support your favorite singer! #MausamMusicKa @anumalikmusic @vishaldadlani1 @nehakakkar @manieshpaul." - (sic)

Take a look at the top 14 contestants:

1. Nitin Kumar from Himachal Pradesh

2. Soumya Chakraborty from West Bengal

3. Bishwajeet from Orissa

4. Salman Ali from Haryana

5. Krishnakali Sahu from Tripura

6. Ankush Bharadwaj from Himachal Pradesh

7. Renu Nagar from Rajasthan

8. Indira Das from West Bengal

9. Avanti Patel from Mumbai

10. Kunal Pandit from Mumbai

11. Saurabh Valmiki from Uttar Pradesh

12. Vibhor Parashar from Delhi

13. Neelanjana from Alipur

14. Sonia Gazmer from West Bengal

While some of the above mentioned contestants have devoted themselves to music from an early age, a few of them have received the music as a gift from their earlier generations, and some of the contestants have pursued it relentlessly as it is their passion.

Well, it remains to be seen as to who will make it to the finals and who will bag the Indian Idol 10 trophy.

