 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Meet Top 5 Contestants Of The Show; Zero’s Shahrukh & Katrina To Grace The Finale!

Meet Top 5 Contestants Of Indian Idol 10: Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar is from Himachal Pradesh, Chintpurni. Apparently, he started singing because of his father. He used to sing bhajans in temples with his father. He is a big devotee of God and spends his day in the temple. He got the third place in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2011.

Salman Ali

Salman Ali hails from Mewat, Haryana. He is the breadwinner of his family of 16 members. Although he sings all types of songs, he is known for Sufi songs and high pitch songs. He too, participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2011. Salman and Nitin are best friends since SRGMP days. Salman Ali has reached the grand finale (second place).

Ankush Bhardwaj

Ankush Bharadwaj hails from Kotgarh, Simla. His father was his first inspiration for music. His father was a singer on Radio and Doordashan. He learnt singing by listening to songs on TV and radio. He is suffering from an eye disease called Keratoconus.

He is the winner of singing talent Hunt by Cedar Films (P) Ltd - Sangam Sur Sangeet Ka Season - 1 (2013). He has also won Kishore Nights (2011), was a finalist of 'Voice of Himalayas' (2011), Rafi Night (2013), and rewarded as 'Simla Ki Awaz' on 'Himachal Ki Awaz'.

Neelanjana Ray

Neelanjana Ray is from Alipur. She was seen on The Voice Of India Kids 2, in which she was declared the 1st runner up. She is known for her silky voice and often compared to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Vibhor Parashar

Vibhor is nephew of Mohan sisters Neeti, Shakti and Mukti Mohan. Many feel that he is the ‘fixed' winner of the show!

Vibhor is from New Delhi. He was among top 8 contestants on 2008's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. He later did 'Ustadon Ka Ustad' and was among top 5 participants. He was also seen among top 7 contestants in Ek Se Badh Kar Ek Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka, 1st runner up in Close-up Bharat Ki Shaan. Post participation in reality shows, he got initiations to perform at events. Apparently, he has performed in more than 1,000 shows including college fests, live shows, both nationally and internationally.

Maniesh With Top 5 contestants

Maniesh shared a picture of top 5 contestants of the show and wrote, "I dnt call them contestants...they are my family...the hardworkers...the dreamers...the best of the lot(for me all were SUPERB)our top 5...their journey has been fantastic full of some terrific performances..." - (sic)

Maniesh Writes…

"They have grown as performers and as people...send your love to them...do VOTE FOR THEM...whoever is your favourite...few days left... @officialnitinkumar1 @officialsalman.ali @ankush_bhardwaj00007 @neelanjanaray @vibhorparashar3official ...follow them also... #mp #host #indianidol10 #sonytv #stars #blessed #performers #singers." - (sic)