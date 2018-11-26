 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Renu Nagar Gets Eliminated; Vishal Dadlani Says Each Week Is Going To Be Painful!

Renu Eliminated

Later, Manish announced Renu Nagar, Salman Ali and Nitin had got the least scores from the judges and were at the bottom three. Renu got the least votes and was eliminated.

Vishal’s Parents Aren’t Happy With Renu’s Eviction

The judge of Indian Idol, Vishal Dadlani shared a snapshot of his dad's message and wrote, "Even my parents aren't happy to see #RenuNagar go! Ghar pe maar padhegi, but nothing can be done! :/ #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Fans Disappointed With Renu’s Eviction

Renu's fans were disappointed with her eviction and took to social media to express the same. Vikram Jadhav wrote, "But other contents are there, who are not deserve than @RenuNagar11💙 Really disappointed! :( @iAmNehaKakkar #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Gurmaalian'S Neetu❤

"Very sad @VishalDadlani sir @iAmNehaKakkar @javedali4u @ManishPaul03. This is not fair. I am big fan of @RenuNagar11. #IndianIdol10. I am a huge fan of #IndianIdol. Aisa nhi hona chahiye tha. Love you Renu Di." - (sic)

Vishal: Sadly One Favourite Will Have To Leave Each Week!

Vishal replied to Gurmaalian's tweet, "Ma'am, all of us are sad to lose Renu. Sadly, one favourite will have to leave each week. I wish it could be different, but it can't. #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Dr Manisha Singh

"#IndianIdol.... 💔💔💔 today with "sherni" Renu's exit today😢....these contestants are brilliant!! Instead of elimination just keep them all and make them sing different genres each episode for us please till end of 2018 @VishalDadlani @javedali4u." - (sic)

Vishal: Each Week Is Going To Be Painful Until The Finals!

Vishal replied, "I wish! Henceforth, each week is going to be painful until the finals! We all need to accept that there can only be one winner, & even if you have already crowned your favourites in your hearts, without your votes they may be eliminated for one bad day! :/ #IndianIdol."

Sudhanshu Vyas‏

"@VishalDadlani Sir pehle ye batao kii aapne renu ko kyun bahar nikala....she is fabulous singer....sir....kya rajasthan ki mitti ko aage nhi badna cahiye....sir ye galat baat ho gayi sir....please tell me....sir." - (sic)

Vishal: Renu Sirf Rajasthan Ki Nahin, Poore Desh Ki Beti Ban Chuki Thhi

Vishal replied to Sudhanshu, "Bhai, pehle toh Renu sirf Rajasthan ki nahin, poore desh ki beti ban chuki thhi. Doosri baat, ab se har hafte koi na koi jaayega. Hum jitna yeh process rok sake thhe, rok liya. Ab format ke hisaab se hi jaana hoga. Shayad hum sab bhool gaye thhe ke #IndianIdol toh ek hi hoga. :/." - (sic)