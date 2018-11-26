 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Renu Nagar Gets Eliminated; Vishal Dadlani Says Each Week Is Going To Be Painful!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the previous episode, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma graced Indian Idol 10. And in the latest episode, the contestants were seen in retro style and paid tribute to the icon of the Bollywood industry, Zeenat Aman, who made a special appearance on the show. Salman Ali, who performed for 'Aapka Kya Hoga Janaabe Ali' and 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala', made Zeenat nostalgic. She was impressed with his performance and the singer reminded her of Amit ji. She revealed that the song was not there in the film but writer Salim-Javed inserted the song in the last minute.
Zeenat was so impressed with Neelanjana's performance (she sang 'Dum maaro dum'), that she said had Neelanjana been there during the shooting days, she would have made her sing instead. The actress also spilled secrets and share moments of her shooting days with the audience. Vibhor Parashar was declared performer of the day.
Renu Eliminated
Later, Manish announced Renu Nagar, Salman Ali and Nitin had got the least scores from the judges and were at the bottom three. Renu got the least votes and was eliminated.
Vishal’s Parents Aren’t Happy With Renu’s Eviction
The judge of Indian Idol, Vishal Dadlani shared a snapshot of his dad's message and wrote, "Even my parents aren't happy to see #RenuNagar go! Ghar pe maar padhegi, but nothing can be done! :/ #IndianIdol." - (sic)
Fans Disappointed With Renu’s Eviction
Renu's fans were disappointed with her eviction and took to social media to express the same. Vikram Jadhav wrote, "But other contents are there, who are not deserve than @RenuNagar11💙 Really disappointed! :( @iAmNehaKakkar #IndianIdol." - (sic)
Gurmaalian'S Neetu❤
"Very sad @VishalDadlani sir @iAmNehaKakkar @javedali4u @ManishPaul03. This is not fair. I am big fan of @RenuNagar11. #IndianIdol10. I am a huge fan of #IndianIdol. Aisa nhi hona chahiye tha. Love you Renu Di." - (sic)
Vishal: Sadly One Favourite Will Have To Leave Each Week!
Vishal replied to Gurmaalian's tweet, "Ma'am, all of us are sad to lose Renu. Sadly, one favourite will have to leave each week. I wish it could be different, but it can't. #IndianIdol." - (sic)
Dr Manisha Singh
"#IndianIdol.... 💔💔💔 today with "sherni" Renu's exit today😢....these contestants are brilliant!! Instead of elimination just keep them all and make them sing different genres each episode for us please till end of 2018 @VishalDadlani @javedali4u." - (sic)
Vishal: Each Week Is Going To Be Painful Until The Finals!
Vishal replied, "I wish! Henceforth, each week is going to be painful until the finals! We all need to accept that there can only be one winner, & even if you have already crowned your favourites in your hearts, without your votes they may be eliminated for one bad day! :/ #IndianIdol."
Sudhanshu Vyas
"@VishalDadlani Sir pehle ye batao kii aapne renu ko kyun bahar nikala....she is fabulous singer....sir....kya rajasthan ki mitti ko aage nhi badna cahiye....sir ye galat baat ho gayi sir....please tell me....sir." - (sic)
Vishal: Renu Sirf Rajasthan Ki Nahin, Poore Desh Ki Beti Ban Chuki Thhi
Vishal replied to Sudhanshu, "Bhai, pehle toh Renu sirf Rajasthan ki nahin, poore desh ki beti ban chuki thhi. Doosri baat, ab se har hafte koi na koi jaayega. Hum jitna yeh process rok sake thhe, rok liya. Ab format ke hisaab se hi jaana hoga. Shayad hum sab bhool gaye thhe ke #IndianIdol toh ek hi hoga. :/." - (sic)
