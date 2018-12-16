 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Semi-Final: Kunal Pandit Eliminated; Fans Miss Vishal Dadlani!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The latest Indian Idol 10 Semi-final episode was super fun as Simmba actors Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty graced the show. The contestants sang songs that were associated with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh and impressed them. When Ranveer reminisced visiting the sets of 'Lungi Dance' (Chennai Express song which featured Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone), Rohit added, "Teri shaadi mein mera bohot badaa haath hai!" Ranveer also got emotional and said, "Sometimes I can't believe where I have reached. One lesson I have learnt is, it is very important to love what you do for a living in life."
Ranveer was seen dancing. Manish, Ranveer and Manish were also seen racing on tricycles. Although it was super fun episode, fans missed their favourite judge Vishal Dadlani. Also, they were upset that their favourite contestant Kunal Pandit was eliminated. Check out tweets!
Fans Miss Vishal
Amber Amaal VIP wrote, "Sir.... I Missed you Today :( #IndianIdol." - (sic)
Sheela Fernandez wrote, "You were really missed Vishal, Javed and Neha was there but your style is different." - (sic)
Vishal Says He Will Be Back Soon!
Vishal Daldlani replied to Amber, "I'll be back soon! 🙏🏽 #IndianIdol." He also replied to another user, Sheela, "We all have distinct individual vibes, which is the best thing about this panel, I think. Javed & Neha are both incredibly competent & qualified, plus Manish can even do the whole show solo, so I'm sure my absence wasn't too glaring. I hear it was a super-fun episode! #IndianIdol." - (sic)
The Singer Is Glad That He Was Missed!
Kirty Kochar says, "@VishalDadlani Today's Indian Idol was good and interesting but your presence was greatly missed , the Credible statement of the show." - (sic)
Vishal replies to Kirty, "I think Javed and Neha are equally credible, but I'm glad I was missed. Will be back for the finale, so don't get used to not having me there! #IndianIdol." - (sic)
Fans Upset With Kunal’s Elimination: Firdouse Begum
"#kunalpandit -rockstar, amazing perofmer,i had opted you in top 3 😔 You proved urself,sad to see u got eliminated. Tribute to Michael Jackson by u is an epic performance. Wish u all the best n keep rocking with ur amazing friends. @KunalPandit_KP @VishalDadlani @ManishPaul03." - (sic)
Dr Manisha Singh
Dr Manisha Singh, "@ManishPaul03 @VishalDadlani @javedali4u ... 💔💔 to see the Bambai ka Tapori #KunalPandit exit the show today with his Vaanar Sena... these r really talented bunch of kids ... wishing him a fulfilling and prosperous future !!!" - (sic)
Vishal To Kunal: It’s Time For Real Life In Music Business!
Vishal replied to her, "Don't worry about @KunalPandit_KP 's future. He'll be fine. Kunal, if you're reading this, call me tomorrow. Otherwise, come to the set the day after. You had a great run on reality TV, now it's time for real life in the music business! :) #IndianIdol." - (sic)
