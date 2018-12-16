 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Semi-Final: Kunal Pandit Eliminated; Fans Miss Vishal Dadlani!

Fans Miss Vishal

Amber Amaal VIP wrote, "Sir.... I Missed you Today :( #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Sheela Fernandez wrote, "You were really missed Vishal, Javed and Neha was there but your style is different." - (sic)

Vishal Says He Will Be Back Soon!

Vishal Daldlani replied to Amber, "I'll be back soon! 🙏🏽 #IndianIdol." He also replied to another user, Sheela, "We all have distinct individual vibes, which is the best thing about this panel, I think. Javed & Neha are both incredibly competent & qualified, plus Manish can even do the whole show solo, so I'm sure my absence wasn't too glaring. I hear it was a super-fun episode! #IndianIdol." - (sic)

The Singer Is Glad That He Was Missed!

Kirty Kochar says, "@VishalDadlani Today's Indian Idol was good and interesting but your presence was greatly missed , the Credible statement of the show." - (sic)

Vishal replies to Kirty, "I think Javed and Neha are equally credible, but I'm glad I was missed. Will be back for the finale, so don't get used to not having me there! #IndianIdol." - (sic)

Fans Upset With Kunal’s Elimination: Firdouse Begum

"#kunalpandit -rockstar, amazing perofmer,i had opted you in top 3 😔 You proved urself,sad to see u got eliminated. Tribute to Michael Jackson by u is an epic performance. Wish u all the best n keep rocking with ur amazing friends. @KunalPandit_KP @VishalDadlani @ManishPaul03." - (sic)

Dr Manisha Singh

Dr Manisha Singh, "@ManishPaul03 @VishalDadlani @javedali4u ... 💔💔 to see the Bambai ka Tapori #KunalPandit exit the show today with his Vaanar Sena... these r really talented bunch of kids ... wishing him a fulfilling and prosperous future !!!" - (sic)

Vishal To Kunal: It’s Time For Real Life In Music Business!

Vishal replied to her, "Don't worry about @KunalPandit_KP 's future. He'll be fine. Kunal, if you're reading this, call me tomorrow. Otherwise, come to the set the day after. You had a great run on reality TV, now it's time for real life in the music business! :) #IndianIdol." - (sic)