 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Fans Praise Salman Ali; Vishal Bhardwaj Calls Him A Powerhouse Of Talent!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Retains Its Top Slot; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is Back On TRP Chart!
-
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Tops The TRP Chart, Thanks To Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Climbs Up & Zee TV Drops On TRP Chart; Bepannaah Is Out Of TRP Race!
- Indian Idol 10: Krishnakali Saha Eliminated; Says It Was An Amazing Journey!
- Indian Idol 10: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic As The Contestants Pay Him Tribute
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Drop; Krishna Chali London & Ishqbaaz On Top 10 Slot!
- Indian Idol: Former Aspirant Reveals SHOCKING ‘REALITY’; Mini Mathur Says ‘RIP Organic, Pure TV’!
- Maniesh Paul: ‘Going Mute For Black Briefcase Was Like Maun Vrat For Me’! Exclusive Interview
- Indian Idol 10: Gurdas Maan Impressed With The Contestants; Indira Das Gets Eliminated!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Jumps To 2nd Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back On The TRP Chart!
- Indian Idol 10 Celebrates Colors Of India; Anu Malik Gives Salman Ali A Standing Ovation!
- Indian Idol 10: Neha Kakkar Gets Romantic On The Sets, Goes On A Boat Ride With A Contestant
Yesterday (September 23, 2018), it was the 'Shaadi Special' episode on Indian Idol 10. Apart from the Patakha team - Vishal Bhardwaj (director), Rekha Bhardwaj (singer) and Sunil Grover (actor), Paritosh Tripathi, judge Neha Kakkar's boyfriend Himansh Kholi, and the host Manish Paul's wife Sanyukta graced the show. Sunil did a fun segment 'Neha's swayamwar', in which Paritosh performed. Himansh surprised Neha, who was overwhelmed by his sweet surprise. Sunil was seen as Dr Gulati on the show, which was a treat for his fans!
Coming to the important part of the show, the performances that each and every contestant performed was beautiful! Vishal Bhardwaj was stunned with the level of talent on the show. He couldn't stop praising the contestants, especially Salman Ali!
Salman Ali Impresses Vishal Bhardwaj
Salman Ali sang 'Dulhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai' and the composer and filmmaker was so much impressed that he expressed his wish to compose a song for him! He was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "I am absolutely blown away listening to Salman Ali sing!" (Salman was also declared ‘Performer Of The Day').
Vishal Calls Him A Powerhouse Of Talent & Is Tempted To Compose A Song!
He further added, "Salman Ali is a powerhouse of talent and I am tempted to compose a song especially for him! I remember the time when I had composed a qawwali and travelled all over the country to find a singer, even overseas but how did I know that there was a gem in our country itself.''
Fans Praise Salman Ali
Not Just Vishal, even the fans were impressed with his singing talent. Read the tweets below:
Tarun Singh Ji writes, "Aaj indian Idol dekh ke maza aagya...Mama was too funny😂😂..N salman's performance was impeccable!!👌👌..#IndianIdol #IndianIdol10 @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik." - (sic)
Fans Love Salman Ali’s Performance
@ArmaanShivam: Salman Ali's performance... Just wow.. brilliant... thanks to #IndianIdol10 #IndianIdol@SonyTV. - (sic)
Sudarshan Pandey: And #SalmanAli has changed the Mausam in #IndianIdol on @SonyTV . From the very first day, he is my most favourite. - (sic)
Niraj Compares Salman To Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Nomi_Mughal: Plzzzz give my msg to #SalmanAli Never give up his effort , he is going very well.. He will be the winner of #IndianIdol.In-sha-Allah... - (sic)
Niraj: Thx @SonyTV only bcz #indianidol aaj india ko apna rahat fateh ali khan mil gaya #salmanali. - (sic)
Ravi Tayade Writes
@VishalDadlani @SonyTV Why you are not giving 2 song to Salman Ali Saturday's and Sunady he is awesome. I cant wait for 7 days for Salman Ali performance. Pls do something. This is my humble request to you. #indianidol. - (sic)
Rockstar Performance
Praveen Mathur: As usual rockstar performance. Superb song and you sung brilliantly. Amazing voice👌👍 - (sic)
Simi: #SalmanAli is just beyond any comparison or competition! Got goosebumps whenever he performs. 👌 #IndianIdol. - (sic)
Bigg Boss 12: Fans Find 'Thop Ki Salaami' STUPID & CHEAP; Praise Sreesanth For Taking It Sportingly!