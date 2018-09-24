 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Fans Praise Salman Ali; Vishal Bhardwaj Calls Him A Powerhouse Of Talent!

Salman Ali Impresses Vishal Bhardwaj

Salman Ali sang 'Dulhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai' and the composer and filmmaker was so much impressed that he expressed his wish to compose a song for him! He was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "I am absolutely blown away listening to Salman Ali sing!" (Salman was also declared ‘Performer Of The Day').

Vishal Calls Him A Powerhouse Of Talent & Is Tempted To Compose A Song!

He further added, "Salman Ali is a powerhouse of talent and I am tempted to compose a song especially for him! I remember the time when I had composed a qawwali and travelled all over the country to find a singer, even overseas but how did I know that there was a gem in our country itself.''

Fans Praise Salman Ali

Not Just Vishal, even the fans were impressed with his singing talent. Read the tweets below:

Tarun Singh Ji writes, "Aaj indian Idol dekh ke maza aagya...Mama was too funny😂😂..N salman's performance was impeccable!!👌👌..#IndianIdol #IndianIdol10 @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik." - (sic)

Fans Love Salman Ali’s Performance

@ArmaanShivam: Salman Ali's performance... Just wow.. brilliant... thanks to #IndianIdol10 #IndianIdol@SonyTV. - (sic)

Sudarshan Pandey: And #SalmanAli has changed the Mausam in #IndianIdol on @SonyTV . From the very first day, he is my most favourite. - (sic)

Niraj Compares Salman To Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Nomi_Mughal: Plzzzz give my msg to #SalmanAli Never give up his effort , he is going very well.. He will be the winner of #IndianIdol.In-sha-Allah... - (sic)

Niraj: Thx @SonyTV only bcz #indianidol aaj india ko apna rahat fateh ali khan mil gaya #salmanali. - (sic)

Ravi Tayade Writes

@VishalDadlani @SonyTV Why you are not giving 2 song to Salman Ali Saturday's and Sunady he is awesome. I cant wait for 7 days for Salman Ali performance. Pls do something. This is my humble request to you. #indianidol. - (sic)

Rockstar Performance

Praveen Mathur: As usual rockstar performance. Superb song and you sung brilliantly. Amazing voice👌👍 - (sic)

Simi: #SalmanAli is just beyond any comparison or competition! Got goosebumps whenever he performs. 👌 #IndianIdol. - (sic)