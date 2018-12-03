 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Top 6 Contestants Create Record By Singing Non-Stop Mash-Up Of Kumar Sanu’s Songs!

The grand finale of Sony TV's popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 is nearing. Only six contestants are remaining. The excitement level is high and the competition is also getting tougher. This weekend, it was 'Return of Kumar Sanu' special episode and the top 6 contestants crooned songs of Kumar Sonu - the chart buster songs of the 90's that touched the hearts of millions - along with the iconic singer. Also, as a mark of love and respect for the legend, the contestants also sang a special medley of Kumar Sanu's most popular 50 songs that included Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai and others.

Kumar Sanu was so much impressed that he was quoted as saying, "It feels really nice to be back on Indian Idol 10, all the contestants are winners for me. It's incredible the way all the contestants performed the medley of my 50 songs in one go. All of them have great fan following now, wherever I go people ask me about them and their style of singing. I am really scared of some contestants." Not just the singer, even the viewers were impressed with the non-stop mash-up of 50 songs that they praised the singer and contestants! Check out a few tweet!

Fans' Tweets: Alisha VIP 💗 ‏"Wow 50 Songs Mashup Nonstop 😍 Exceptional Tribute to #KumarSanu Sir. And Its a WORLD RECORD Now 💃✌🎶 Magnificent Performance! Slayed 🔥❤💗So Proud of You Guys #IndianIdol10 Fam. @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @javedali4u. Beautiful Musical Night #IndianIdol 🎶🎶" - (sic) Ashishkumar Tailor "May be there will be only one winner for this session of #IndianIdol10 but this 50 song sang by them have already won them million hearts, love you #IndianIdol for giving us such a melodious gift, put this video on YouTube and believe me this will be the most watched video." - (sic) Ashish Goswami "#indianidol2018 has created a #worldrecord by singing a 50 songs of the melodies king #KumarShanu. Many congratulations to all the contestant of #IndianIdol10 #indianidol2018." - (sic) Ritika Gaur 'Geetika' "First time ever, a medley of 50 songs of d legendary #KumarSanu da by the #indianidol10 singers to create a #WorldRecord & it's accomplished 👌👌👍👍😊🎶🎶🎶" - (sic) Prathit Mahapatra "Wow! What a tribute by Indian Idol singers to the legend KUMAR SANU!❤ A record "50 - song medley"! 😳💞 Sanu da's melodies = IMMORTAL 🌟 #KumarSanu #LivingLegend 🙏 @SonyTV @VishalDadlani #IndianIdol #IndianIdol10." - (sic) Ashwin Mangeshkar "Wow! What a medley of Kumar Sanu songs, absolutely soothing, feels like back in the 90's. Loved it and kudos to @SonyTV for doing this unique medley of songs. Super! @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar #IndianIdol." - (sic)

The top 6 contestants who will be competing for the Indian Idol 10 title are - Nilajana, Vibhor, Ankush, Salman, Kunal and Nitin.

