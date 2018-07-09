 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Tweeples Say The Show Has ‘More Drama’ Than Ekta Kapoor's Daily Soaps!

Indian Idol Gets Mixed Response

Well, the show got mixed responses. While a few of them loved the show, many of them felt the show has more ‘unnecessary' drama than Ekta Kapoor's serials! Here's what tweeples have to say about Indian Idol 10.

Arjun

"*Indian idol interview*

Contestant : to me gana shuru karu?

Judge : koi story nahi hai sunane ko?

Contestant : no sir

Judge : arey isko andar kisne aane diya

#IndianIdol #IndianIdol10." - (sic)

Nalini & Rubins

Nalini Gupta: There is more drama in #IndianIdolTonight than in a Ekta Kapoor #dailysoap. #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol #IndianIdol10. - (sic)

Rubins: #IndianIdol10 pack of tissues falling short.. Too emotional drama @colors. - (sic)

Ajay Muralidhar

‏"They are including a whole lot of unnecessary drama in shows like #IndianIdol10 . They are becoming more about sob stories than about singing. A disservice to the good artists. @SonyTV @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik. Serious Music Loving Audience will move away." - (sic)

Imran

‏"How to get Golden Mike in Indian Idol..? Expert advice: Judges ko kaun zyada rulayega unko zaroor milega Golden mike 😂😃😂 #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol #IndianIdol10." - (sic)

Rajashree R

‏"This #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol10 is so boring ..bad judges ..and everyone has a son story..why can they make it positive..even has #merimaa son story ...@iAmNehaKakkar needs to stop making noises when others are signing ..." - (sic)

Harika Kavali

‏"Current judge panel reminds me of tvf's spoof on Indian idol. JUDGEmental Qtiyapa (link) Standards have gone low!@VishalDadlani is the only genuine one here! #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol10." - (sic)

Omkar#4 ( #TeamShreya )

‏"Lot of emotional drama too 😅 Like every 2nd contestent has gone through some emotional phase !!! @SonyTV ur script is too weak !Yaa there r some talented contestents but why the one who can't even sing is promoted to judges round ?" - (sic)