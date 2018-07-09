 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10: Tweeples Say The Show Has ‘More Drama’ Than Ekta Kapoor's Daily Soaps!

Related Articles
- Indian Idol 10: Neha Kakkar Breaks Down As She Remembers Childhood Struggles; Gets Nostalgic
- Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar Is Willing To Take Up Acting On One Condition!
- Indian Idol 7: Manya Narang & Bharti Gupta Eliminated; Meet The Top 10 Contestants Of The Show!
- Indian Idol 9: Baahubali Singer LV Revanth's Fan Following Sees A Stupendous Growth!
- Mega Hit Reality Shows Are Back! Brace Up To Flaunt What You Got!
- 2014's Most Awaited TV Shows; Salman, Aamir, Hrithik's Top The List!
- Indian Idol Winner Sandeep Acharya Passes Away Due To Jaundice
- Indian Idol Junior: Anjana Padmanabhan Makes Bangaloreans proud
- Indian Idol Junior Euphoria - Here are the top 10 contestants!
- Mandira: Singing should be masti, not a compulsion
- Punjabi boy Vipul Mehta wins Indian Idol 6
- Anu Malik: Indian Idol is aped by all
The much-awaited singing reality show, Indian Idol 10, is back on Sony TV. The show which is hosted by Manish Paul and judged by Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik & Neha Kakkar, was launched on July 7, 2018. With the theme 'Mausam Music Ka', the show promises to spread its magic through its musical journey. Neha, who was previously a contestant of Indian Idol, had told a leading daily, "I feel proud to be associated with Indian Idol as a judge."
She further added, "It is the very same platform that gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent and even though I didn't win the show, I will always be thankful for the experience and exposure that I got from here. I am looking forward to the talent this season and their commitment to music."
Indian Idol Gets Mixed Response
Well, the show got mixed responses. While a few of them loved the show, many of them felt the show has more ‘unnecessary' drama than Ekta Kapoor's serials! Here's what tweeples have to say about Indian Idol 10.
Arjun
"*Indian idol interview*
Contestant : to me gana shuru karu?
Judge : koi story nahi hai sunane ko?
Contestant : no sir
Judge : arey isko andar kisne aane diya
#IndianIdol #IndianIdol10." - (sic)
Nalini & Rubins
Nalini Gupta: There is more drama in #IndianIdolTonight than in a Ekta Kapoor #dailysoap. #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol #IndianIdol10. - (sic)
Rubins: #IndianIdol10 pack of tissues falling short.. Too emotional drama @colors. - (sic)
Ajay Muralidhar
"They are including a whole lot of unnecessary drama in shows like #IndianIdol10 . They are becoming more about sob stories than about singing. A disservice to the good artists. @SonyTV @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik. Serious Music Loving Audience will move away." - (sic)
Imran
"How to get Golden Mike in Indian Idol..? Expert advice: Judges ko kaun zyada rulayega unko zaroor milega Golden mike 😂😃😂 #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol #IndianIdol10." - (sic)
Rajashree R
"This #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol10 is so boring ..bad judges ..and everyone has a son story..why can they make it positive..even has #merimaa son story ...@iAmNehaKakkar needs to stop making noises when others are signing ..." - (sic)
Harika Kavali
"Current judge panel reminds me of tvf's spoof on Indian idol. JUDGEmental Qtiyapa (link) Standards have gone low!@VishalDadlani is the only genuine one here! #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol10." - (sic)
Omkar#4 ( #TeamShreya )
"Lot of emotional drama too 😅 Like every 2nd contestent has gone through some emotional phase !!! @SonyTV ur script is too weak !Yaa there r some talented contestents but why the one who can't even sing is promoted to judges round ?" - (sic)
Kashmira On Govinda-Sunita & Krushna Tiff: Krushna Is Caught In The Middle Of An Unreasonable Couple
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.