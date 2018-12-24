 »   »   »  Salman Ali Lifts The Indian Idol 10 Trophy; Fans Congratulate Him!

Fans’ Congratulate Salman Ali: Sorthiya & Abdullah

Sorathiya Nikunj: Congratulations Salman Ali....... You really deserve this Trophy of Indian Idol 10. #Salman_Ali. - (sic)

Abdullah Abbas: Dear Salman Ali Congratulations! you deserved to win the indian idol 2018 . You are a classic singer. - (sic)

Shazia Angel

"Mashallah Mashallah congratulations Salman Ali bro Mubarak u deserve it..... Allah aapku Zindagi ke har Safar mein kamiyabi de salman ali bro ameen summa ameen ......im so happy for you..." - (sic)

Pradeep Garg

"No other contestant was as deserving the way Salman Ali has done it, though all were equally winners alongwith him #IndianIdol10 #IndianIdolGrandFinale @SonyTV @Salmanaliidol many congratulations, you will be counted in legends going ahead, @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar isn't it?" - (sic)

Priyabrata Prince

"#IndianIdol I started watching from 1st episode to grand finale.. what a show.. it blow the mind.. enjoyed the season very much.. top 5 were awesome.. @salmanali_idol #salmanali big congratulations to you for #IndianIdol10 winner.. well deserved.. at last the judges were awesome." - (sic)

Ruchika Pahwa

"Thanks for finding talent like @Salmanaliidol @ANKUSH_00007 It was so tough to choose bw them..had to split my votes. Congratulations to all d winners! #IndianIdol10 #IndianIdol #IndianIdolGrandFinale #IndianIdol10Winner." - (sic)

Zyan

"Salman Ali is not an ordinary singer, he is totally God gifted. The pure voice of Indian soil. After long I am feeling bad to see a show is going to end. #indianidol #IndianIdolGrandFinale #IndianIdol10." - (sic)

@DemotionalMansi

"Itni shiddat is maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai..ki har zarrey ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai..❤ These lines said by @iamsrk hold so true for @salmanali_idol. So happy for u #salmanali 🤗 #IndianIdol10 WINNER #IndianIdolGrandFinale." - (sic)