 »   »   »  Salman Ali Lifts The Indian Idol 10 Trophy; Fans Congratulate Him!

Indian Idol 10 has been one of the successful shows of this year. The singing reality show has garnered good ratings. Apart from contestants' singing talent, Maniesh Paul's hosting received applauds from the viewers. The show has come to an end. The grand finale of the reality show was held yesterday (December 23). Apart from contestants, the judges and the host gave rocking performances. The special guests of the show were Zero actors Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Alka Yagnik, Bappi Lahiri, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor also graced the show.
All the five contestants - Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar - performed so well that it was difficult to predict who would be the winner! But as it is said only one can be the winner and the winner was Salman Ali. Neelanjana was declared the second runner-up, while Ankush bagged the second place. Fans took to social media to congratulate the Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali. Check out tweets!
Fans’ Congratulate Salman Ali: Sorthiya & Abdullah
Sorathiya Nikunj: Congratulations Salman Ali....... You really deserve this Trophy of Indian Idol 10. #Salman_Ali. - (sic)
Abdullah Abbas: Dear Salman Ali Congratulations! you deserved to win the indian idol 2018 . You are a classic singer. - (sic)
Shazia Angel
"Mashallah Mashallah congratulations Salman Ali bro Mubarak u deserve it..... Allah aapku Zindagi ke har Safar mein kamiyabi de salman ali bro ameen summa ameen ......im so happy for you..." - (sic)
Pradeep Garg
"No other contestant was as deserving the way Salman Ali has done it, though all were equally winners alongwith him #IndianIdol10 #IndianIdolGrandFinale @SonyTV @Salmanaliidol many congratulations, you will be counted in legends going ahead, @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar isn't it?" - (sic)
Priyabrata Prince
"#IndianIdol I started watching from 1st episode to grand finale.. what a show.. it blow the mind.. enjoyed the season very much.. top 5 were awesome.. @salmanali_idol #salmanali big congratulations to you for #IndianIdol10 winner.. well deserved.. at last the judges were awesome." - (sic)
Ruchika Pahwa
"Thanks for finding talent like @Salmanaliidol @ANKUSH_00007 It was so tough to choose bw them..had to split my votes. Congratulations to all d winners! #IndianIdol10 #IndianIdol #IndianIdolGrandFinale #IndianIdol10Winner." - (sic)
Zyan
"Salman Ali is not an ordinary singer, he is totally God gifted. The pure voice of Indian soil. After long I am feeling bad to see a show is going to end. #indianidol #IndianIdolGrandFinale #IndianIdol10." - (sic)
@DemotionalMansi
"Itni shiddat is maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai..ki har zarrey ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai..❤ These lines said by @iamsrk hold so true for @salmanali_idol. So happy for u #salmanali 🤗 #IndianIdol10 WINNER #IndianIdolGrandFinale." - (sic)
