 »   »   »  Indian Idol Team Throws Bachelor Party For Kapil Sharma; Comedian Invites Contestants To His Wedding

Indian Idol Team Throws Bachelor Party For Kapil

Kapil got a warm reception from the Indian Idol team. Manish Paul also surprised the comedian by calling dholwallas on stage. The Dholwallas were brought on to add some 'dhoom-dhamaka' to the bachelor party.

Excitement Level Was At Its Peak!

It is being said that the excitement was so high that the dholwallas got excited and beat the drum so hard that they ended up breaking one of the drums mid-performance. Apparently, the contestants refused to let Kapill leave the sets without proper party and ensured that he danced to the party songs!

Kapil Invites Indian Idol Contestants, Judges & Audiences To His Wedding!

Talking about the celebration an excited Kapil told an entertainment portal, "Thank you so much everyone for all this love you've showered on me. And all of you - the contestants, judges of Indian Idol and the audience are invited to my wedding!"

How Kapil Gate-crashed Weddings With Friends?

Kapil also spoke about his college days when he gate-crashed weddings with his friends in Delhi. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "During our college days, my friends and I used to go to weddings to eat good food. Once we got caught red-handed by an uncle."

Kapil Had Fun With Friends During College Days

My friend made up a story saying that the food in our college mess got over and that we didn't have anything to eat. Although we had eaten the food by that time, uncle insisted on eating and dancing. We had twice the amount of food. Then we danced also. This is one experience I can never forget."