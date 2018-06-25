 »   »   »  Must-watch Indian Web Series That Celebrate Indian Women & Womanhood

Existence of Indian women in the real world and celebration of womanhood are widely seen on the internet in today's world, unlike a few decades back when women in India were treated entirely different from their male counterparts. Media too, portrayed a stereotypical image of them that was accepted and appreciated until the advent of web series. The game-changing factor led to creation of many women-oriented shows that depict a more real image of women and also proving to the world that they are capable of having a life in the absence of a man's presence. Below mentioned are a few such Indian web series that every woman must watch!

Ladies Room

Women in India are looked down upon being real! You're restricted from doing many things that could possibly violate your basic human rights. In such a scenario, the web series 'Ladies Room' happened to create a buzz for its portrayal of Indian women in their true selves. The show revolves around two best lady friends, that end up in trouble while trying to unfold an adventure each time they visit the ladies' washroom.

While a few episodes show the characters tripping on drugs, smoking cigarretes and marijuana joints, the rest showcase much serious issues such as pre-marital pregnancy, abortion, adultery, gender discrimination at work place and more. The usage of multiple cuss words in dialogues from real life conversations makes the series edgy. Despite being subjected to a lot of backlash from the niche audience, the series gained immense popularity for its quirkiness.

The Trip

The web series 'The Trip' starring some of the famous faces of Bollywood such as Lisa Hayden, Mallika Dua, Sweta Tripathi focuses on the lives of four lady friends who set on a road trip to celebrate the engagement of their best friend. The bachelorette trip that was meant to be a platform for pure fun and good time turns out to be an epiphany of life for the characters.

Besides showing how women could have an amazing time without a male partner, other facets of human relationships such as friendship, trust, betrayal and many more are beautifully portrayed.

Needless to say, Lisa Hayden steals the show by being the hot bartender from the New York City that's thriving to set a career in the music industry.

Girl In The City

It is a known fact that women can be bullied by other women for their appearance, the city they belong from or for having an unconventional way of speaking. The show 'Girl in The City' is about one such girl, played by the web actor Mitila Palkar, who comes to Mumbai from a small town in Uttaranchal in order to pursue a career in fashion.

The series has captured the minute details of life of a woman from a small town in Mumbai in an appealing way. Having to constantly choose between emotions such as greed, desire, passion and love, 'Girl In The City' gained popularity for its simplicity.