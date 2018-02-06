 »   »   » INSIDE PICTURES: Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy Are Officially Married NOW!

Gautam & Pankhuri’s Wedding

The wedding venue, Tijara Fort Palace, which is a popular tourist hub, was decked up with flowers and lights. It was indeed a beautiful sight behold. (In Pic: Gautam & Pankhuri taking pheras)

Gautam wore a golden sherwani, while his bride looked charming in a red and golden lehenga. The happy groom was also seen dancing at his ‘baraat'.

Gautam & Pankhuri Are Officially Married Now

As we had revealed, the engagement, and the pre-wedding rituals (mehendi and sangeet ceremonies) happened on February 4. The haldi, cocktail and the wedding happened on February 5.

A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "It kicked off on Sunday (February 4) with mehendi in the afternoon, followed by the shagun ceremony (in which the families exchange presents as a token of good luck) and the engagement."

"Gautam and Pankhuri had exchanged rings during Diwali last year as part of a formal proposal but wanted to have a formal ceremony before the wedding with their family and friends in attendance. The sangeet happened in the evening with actress Nigaar Khan performing on some Bollywood hits."

The source further added, "During the cocktail party, Pankhuri revealed that Gautam had come across as a snob when they first met on their show's set."

"While the actor wondered who the ‘jhalli' was when he saw her walking around in casual clothes ahead of call-time, admitting to be taken aback when she eventually emerged for a shot in character as Drapaudi."