 »   »   »  Is Beyhadh’s Kushal Tandon Dating Ridhima Pandit?

A few months ago, there were reports that the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress, Ridhima Pandit is dating Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Eshaan Roshan. Later the couple parted ways! Now there are rumours about her growing proximity with Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon. The actor had shared a few pictures snapped with Ridhima on his social media account. But the buzz became stronger as Kushal shared a cute picture of him and Ridhima on his social media account and wished her on her birthday.
Both Kushal and Ridhima will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series, which also features Karishma Sharma.
Kushal & Ridhima
Sharing a cute picture snapped with Ridhima, Kushal had written, "Happy bday Panditji @ridhimapandit I don't remember what conversation we were having,but i like this picture, may you achieve every thing in life you have imagined, you deserve every happiness in this world 😘🤗."
Ridhima Denies Dating Rumours
She was quoted by BT as saying, "We are just good friends. I have worked with Kushal and it's common to develop a good rapport with your co-actors. In fact, Karishma (Sharma) is also a part of our group. Why is nobody talking about her? Just because people know that I am single, the speculations are centred around me."
‘Kushal Is A Large-hearted Guy’
"Kushal is a large-hearted guy. I didn't want to celebrate my birthday because of my mother's health issues, and when he got to know about it, he decided to surprise me. That's what true friends are for, aren't they?"
Ridhima Wants To Be ‘Just’ Friends With Kushal
When asked whether this friendship could blossom into love in future, the actress said, "No, I would like to keep it at just that." She further added, "It's not that I am averse to relationships, but I am not focusing on it, because I have reached a point of fatigue on that front."
Eshaaan & Ridhima Are Still Friends!
"There are times when I feel the pinch, but it's momentary. Also, it helps that I have never been a die-hard romantic. Eshaan and I parted on good terms and we remain friends."
Friends Are Like Family For Kushal!
Kushal too, denied the rumours. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I get along with all my co-actors; usually I don't make friends very easily, but when I do, they are more than friends and that's called ‘family'."
