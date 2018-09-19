 »   »   »  Is Bharti Singh Pregnant? The Comedienne Says She Wants To Perform Till Last Day Of Her Pregnancy!

Related Articles
Bharti Singh got married to her beau, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, on December 3, 2017, in Goa. The comedienne, who was in Lucknow to shoot for the auditions of India's Got Talent Season 8 along with Rithvik Dhanjani (her co-host), revealed that she and Harsh have plans about extending their family. The actress added that she is ready to become a mother by 2020. She further added that she has even told Harsh that she wants to perform on the stage till the last day of her pregnancy.
Read on to know what she has to say about her married life and extending the family!
Has Life Changed Post Marriage?
When asked if life has changed post marriage, Bharti told TOI, "Yes life has changed a lot post marriage - I now wear sindoor and mangalsutra, which I love the most about being married."
Bharti Is Loving This Phase Of Life!
"It's been more than eight months to my marriage and I am loving this phase of my life, I think everyone should get married. When you have a best friend as your husband, things are supposed to get good for you."
“My In-laws Are Like My Close Friends”
"Husband-wife mein mann mutav ho sakte hai, magar friends mein aisa nahi hota as they are more forgiving. Harsh is very caring. He has called me several times today to ask me about my leg. Even my in-laws are great. I used to wake up at 1 PM at my home before marriage, and now I wake up at 2 PM. My in-laws are like my close friends. They are very accommodating."
“I Will Be A Mother By 2020”
When asked if they are planning to extend the family, the comedienne told the leading daily, "Yes, Harsh and I both love kids. In fact, Harsh toh galiyon mein logon ke bachhe uthata rehta hai (laughs). We have discussed about extending our family. And by 2020, I will be a mother."
“I Want To Perform On The Stage Till The Last Day Of My Pregnancy”
"Maine toh Harsh ko bola hai that I want to perform on the stage till the last day of my pregnancy. I want my child to get good vibes. I have in fact, asked him to plan and write scripts for me for my pregnancy."
