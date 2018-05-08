 »   »   » Is Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan Following Hina Khan's Footsteps?

Arshi Khan In A Punjabi Music Video

Regarding the music video, Arshi Khan was quoted by IANS as saying, "I'm excited to star in a Punjabi music video. I would even love to explore acting in regional films. That will help me know more about India's diversity."

Arshi Visits Her Hometown Bhopal

Recently, Arshi visited her hometown, Bhopal. She was quoted as saying, "Bhopal is my home. Visiting the place gives me immense pleasure and peace. I feel blessed after meeting my family, friends and neighbours. My aunt and mother were surprised to see me."

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Will Be Returning To Mumbai Soon

She adds that she will be in Bhopal for a few days and will be returning to Mumbai soon. Since she got busy shooting for Box Cricket League and other shows, she couldn't visit her hometown.

Arshi At Bigg Boss 11 House

Arshi has been hitting headlines since the time she entered the show - be it her on and off friendship with her Shil maa (Shilpa Shinde) or her fights with her co-contestants. She was also Google India's second-most searched entertainer of 2017, after Sunny Leone.

Post Her Bigg Boss 11 Stint

Even after leaving Bigg Boss house, cold-war with Shilpa Shinde continued as they lashed out at each other, when they were asked to comment on each other.

Arshi Busy With Shows & Events

Post Bigg Boss, Arshi has been extremely busy attending events and appearing on shows. She was seen on Colors' shows, Entertainment Ki Raat and Ishq Mein Marjawan (in which she was seen performing).

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

There are also reports that Arshi will be seen on stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. It was also said that she had started training to participate on the show, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Is Arshi Doing A Film With Prabhas?

It was also said that Arshi had bagged a big film starring South actor, Prabhas. But the actress clarified that they are still in talks and would let everyone know, if it gets confirmed.