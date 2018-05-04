 »   »   » Is Dil Se Dil Tak Going Off Air? Here’s What Jasmin Bhasin & Rohan Gandotra Have To Say

Rohan Gandotra Reacts To The Show’s Low Ratings

Regarding the show going off air and low TRPs, Rohan was quoted by TOI as saying, "In between, our show was aired only thrice a week, but that's not because of low ratings. It was the channel's strategy to promote other shows, but now, we are back to airing on five days."

Rohan Says

"Having said that, it's true that the ratings are not as high as we had expected them to be. I feel that the viewers were not able to connect with the track that revolved around one man living with two wives."

Rohan Reacts To Dil Se Dil Tak Going Off Air

He further added, "Also, the ongoing cricket tournament is eating into the viewership of almost all fiction shows. I am not aware of the show going off air yet, but it is highly possible."

Jasmin Reacts To Dil Se Dil Tak Going Off Air

Also, the lead actress, Jasmin Bhasin, who plays the role of Teni said, "I think these are all rumours and the show cannot go off air. If it were to really happen, it would be the sadest moment for me."

Jasmin On Show’s Low TRPs

She added, "There were low ratings registered in the last few weeks but that is just a phase. This happens to all the shows. I think the show always had a good concept and it should continue."

Dil Se Dil Tak Latest News: Teni In Danger

Currently, on the show, terrorist gets frustrated and threatens to kill Teni as the government has not been listening to their demands. Parth asks the terrorist to leave Teni and kill him instead. The terrorists record a video and send it to the authorities asking them to fulfil their demands.

Iqbal Thanks Parth For Saving Teni’s Life

While Teni and Iqbal try to save Parth from the terrorists, Parth gets injured. The duo takes Parth to the hospital. Iqbal thanks Parth for saving Teni's life and asks him anything in return, while Parth says that he would ask for the right gift at the right time.