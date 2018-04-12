 »   »   » Is Family Time With Kapil Sharma Going Off Air? If So, Which Show Is Replacing It?

Related Articles
Post Kapil's Twitter controversy, a lot negative things have been written about him and his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. A few days ago, there were rumours that the show might go off air. Recently, it was said that the channel has decided to suspend the show for a month.
Fans are confused whether the show will be replaced by another show or not! Here's the answer.
FTWKS Replaced With TKSS!
It has to be recalled that the channel has been airing reruns of The Kapil Sharma Show. But, the repeat episodes will not help in the long run as they will not help to get much viewership and advertisers have invested in Kapil's new show.
The Channel Needs New Show!
A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "The channel needs to bring in another show in its place, especially since a rival channel has launched Khichdi in the same time slot. Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway. If they don't launch a new show in that slot, they are in danger of losing that to another channel."
Comedy Circus 2 & Bharti-Krushna’s New Show!
Earlier, there have been reports that Sony TV is coming up with a new season of Comedy Circus, which might replace Kapil Sharma's show. There were also reports that Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are coming together for a new show!
Neha Shoots For Another Show
On the other hand, Neha Pendse was seen shooting for Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2. She will also be seen on SAB TV's show, Partners. So, many of them speculated that she has quit the show as the show's fate is not known to anybody!
Neha Has No Idea About FTWKS’ Status!
Regarding the same, Neha told Spotboye, "I haven't quit Family Time with Kapil Sharma. But yes, Sony was kind enough to let me go over to Entertainment Ki Raat 2. Honestly, I have no idea what's the status on Family Time With Kapil Sharma."
Vir Das’ New Show To Replace FTWKS?
She revealed that she has not been shooting for Kapil's show from past 10 days. She added that even if she was shooting for FTWKS, her two other shows' shooting wouldn't be affected/clashed! Recently, there were also reports that the channel has approached Vir Das to come up with a show to replace Kapil's show.
Vir Das Denies The Report
Although we are not sure with the other two shows (Comedy Circus 2 and Krushna-Bharti's show), Vir Das has denied the reports by sharing a note. He wrote, "A quick statement in response to some articles about Kapil Sharma, his show and me."
Vir Das’ Note Read
"I've been getting a lot of phone calls from journalists for the last day. I thought I might address it. There have been a few articles that suggest I am in talks to replace Kapil Sharma and his show."
“Kapil’s Space Isn’t Something That Can Be Replaced!”
"In response to the several queries coming my way, no I'm not doing any show on any network. Kapil has accumulated a great deal of appreciation for himself over the years and his space isn't something that can be replaced."
“I Wish Kapil And His Show Well”
He further wrote, "I develop all my projects from scratch, based on my own comedic ideas. I wish him and his show well. Hope that clears things up. Cheeers, V."
“No Call Has Been Taken On Either The Suspension Or Calling Off The Show”
Meanwhile, a source from the channel told TOI, "It's true that we don't have a bank of episodes and we are not airing Family Time with Kapil Sharma even this week, but no call has been taken on either the suspension or calling off the show. We are yet to decide on it."
