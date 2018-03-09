 »   »   » Is Ishqbaaz’s Reyhna Malhotra Playing Komolika In Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?

Shaheer Sheikh Approached Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2

Recently, there were reports that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh was the first actor to get a call from Ekta, to be cast as one of the leads on the show! But, there is no confirmation from the actor yet.

Erica Fernandes Approached For Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2!

Also, it was said that Shaheer's KRPKAB co-actress Erica Fernandes was also approached for the show. But the actress denied the reports saying, she would announce if she signs something. But until then, she is happy travelling around the globe and exploring!

Erica Says Kasauti Was A Nice Show!

The actress also told an entertainment portal that Kasauti was a really nice show and it is great to know that it is making a comeback.

Reyhna Malhotra To Play Komolika?

Several media reports also suggested that Ishqbaaz actress, Reyhna Malhotra was approached to play the role of Komolika on Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The question is - will she play the role of Komolika or is this just a buzz like others!

Reyhna Refuses To Comment!

When the entertainment portal asked Reyhna about the same, she said, "I really do not want to comment on it as I haven't even spoken to them right now. I just don't want to say anything right now."