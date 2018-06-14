English
Is Kapil Sharma Doing A Film With Salman Khan & Sohail Khan?

Posted By:
    Kapil Sharma has been in news since a long time. The actor had grabbed headlines for his Twitter rant. He had also filed a case against his ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and a journalist. Post the incident, the actor had vanished.

    There were also reports that the actor is suffering from depression and is taking treatment for the same. A few reports also suggested that he was travelling. Because of his health issues (or controversy) his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, was shut down.

    Kapil Chats With His Fans

    A few days ago, Kapil surprised his fans by chatting with them. He had revealed that he would be returning soon with something new. He also updated about his health to his fans.

    Kapil Is Doing A Movie With Salman & Sohail!

    Recently, there were reports that the actor-comedian will make a comeback in Salman Khan's film that will be directed by his brother, Sohail Khan. Apparently, a few years ago, when Sohail was judging a comedy reality show, he had promised Kapil that he would make a movie with him.

    Sohail Had Promised Kapil

    Many of them thought Sohail is fulfilling his promise of doing a movie with Kapil! But here is the bad news for Kapilians! Kapil is NOT doing the film with Salman and Sohail.

    Kapil Is NOT Doing A Movie With Salman

    Yes, you read it right! When Pinkvilla contacted Kapil to confirm the report, the actor refuted the report and called it a ‘rumour'. When the comedian was asked about his health, he said that he is doing fine!

    Kapil & Salman Share A Good Rapport

    It has to be recalled that Salman and Sohail had appeared on Kapil's shows a number of times. Both Kapil and Salman share a good rapport. The comedy timing of both the actors is hilarious. It would have made Salman and Kapil's fans happy, had they joined hands (that too for a movie)! But, it looks like his fans have to wait for some more time to watch their favourite comedian on the big screen as well as on television.

