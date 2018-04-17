 »   »   » Is Kapil Sharma Missing Preeti Simoes, Has He Written Her Name On His Hand?

Ali Asgar Met Kapil Sharma On Preeti’s Suggestion

In an interview to ABP News' Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Ali Asgar revealed that they are and will be with Kapil Sharma. He had got a call from Preeti who said that she heard Kapil's health is upset and he has not come out his room from past three days.

Ali Found Kapil In Depression

Preeti suggested him to meet him. Hence, he met him. Although Kapil wasn't unwell, he greeted Ali. He found the actor-comedian depressed!

Kapil Seemed Like A Child

He further said, "Throughout their conversation, it felt like he was missing all of us, especially Preeti Simoes. Kapil seemed like a child who wants something but not able to get it."

Has Kapil Written Preeti’s Name On His Hand?

He added, "Something like, they (kids) write name on their hand... We were looking at each other for almost five minutes, as if we met after a long time. I felt very bad." Does this mean, Kapil had written Preeti's name on his hand?

Preeti Simoes

Preeti had said that Kapil wanted to work with Sunil Grover, Preeti Simoes and others. They had even organised a meeting but the day he was about to meet, he messaged her that he won't be doing it. She felt that his girlfriend/ fiancée, Ginni Chatrath was not comfortable with the idea.

Kapil Is Vulnerable Man

Recently, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist, Subhash K Jha revealed to the fans, the other (positive) side of Kapil and what he has been going through. He said that Kapil is a vulnerable man, who is unequipped to handle the super stardom.

Kapil Is Hurt By The Betrayals

Although the journalist refused to reveal the details, he had said, "Kapil is very much hurt by the betrayals that he has gone through in the past few years."