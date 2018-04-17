 »   »   » Is Kapil Sharma Missing Preeti Simoes, Has He Written Her Name On His Hand?

Related Articles
A lot has been written against Kapil Sharma post his Twitter controversy. The actor-comedian has become a hot topic of discussion in the telly town. It seems that Kapil's health is upset and he is on heavy meditation - taking almost 23 medicines per day!
Recently, his friends from the industry - Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, ex-girlfriend, Preeti, and even his rival, Krushna Abhishek came out in support of the comedian and has asked the media to give him some space.
Ali Asgar Met Kapil Sharma On Preeti’s Suggestion
In an interview to ABP News' Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Ali Asgar revealed that they are and will be with Kapil Sharma. He had got a call from Preeti who said that she heard Kapil's health is upset and he has not come out his room from past three days.
Ali Found Kapil In Depression
Preeti suggested him to meet him. Hence, he met him. Although Kapil wasn't unwell, he greeted Ali. He found the actor-comedian depressed!
Kapil Seemed Like A Child
He further said, "Throughout their conversation, it felt like he was missing all of us, especially Preeti Simoes. Kapil seemed like a child who wants something but not able to get it."
Has Kapil Written Preeti’s Name On His Hand?
He added, "Something like, they (kids) write name on their hand... We were looking at each other for almost five minutes, as if we met after a long time. I felt very bad." Does this mean, Kapil had written Preeti's name on his hand?
Preeti Simoes
Preeti had said that Kapil wanted to work with Sunil Grover, Preeti Simoes and others. They had even organised a meeting but the day he was about to meet, he messaged her that he won't be doing it. She felt that his girlfriend/ fiancée, Ginni Chatrath was not comfortable with the idea.
Kapil Is Vulnerable Man
Recently, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist, Subhash K Jha revealed to the fans, the other (positive) side of Kapil and what he has been going through. He said that Kapil is a vulnerable man, who is unequipped to handle the super stardom.
Kapil Is Hurt By The Betrayals
Although the journalist refused to reveal the details, he had said, "Kapil is very much hurt by the betrayals that he has gone through in the past few years."
