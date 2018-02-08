 »   »   » Is Karan Kundra’s Ex Girlfriend Kritika Kamra The Reason For Problems Between Him & Anusha Dandekar?

Trolls Have Led To Problems Between Karan & Anusha!

Karan says that social media trolling has led to problems between them. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "I do feel guilty about this because this (trolls) is what she (Anusha) has to wake up to every day. This has led to problems between us."

Karan Says…

"There are issues at my home as well. My mother scolded my sister the other day when my sister tried explaining this to her. It's not that she believes everything but she has now started reacting to it."

Trolls Have Affected Anusha & Karan’s Relationship

Anusha too, reveals as to how trolls have affected their relationship. She says, "For me, trolling has increased tenfold. Maybe I lived in a bubble. Since the time I started dating Karan, my life has changed. It has been very difficult for me."

Hate Messages For Anusha

Anusha says that every morning she gets to read at least 50 hate messages which say she isn't cultured. She adds that although her Hindi isn't great, she do understand the things they say in Hindi!

Fans Want Karan Kundra & Kritika Kamra Together!

Anusha says trolls want her to break up with Karan as they love to see him and his ex-Kritika Kamra together! She added, "Trolls want us to break up because they love Kritika (his former girlfriend) and Karan together. They were in a TV show. They looked great. They were everybody's love."

Anusha & Karan On Troll Police

Anusha and Karan will be seen together on MTV's show, Troll Police. The couple will be facing one of the trolls who attacked Anusha on Twitter and Instagram.

Anusha, Karan & Kritika

Meanwhile, let us tell you that Anusha and Kritika are great friends! Even Karan is cool about being friends with Kritika. About Anusha and Karan's relationship, Kritika was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "We hang out together and it's always fun. I am extremely fond of Anusha."

Kritika On Anusha

"She is a very sweet girl and a fun girl and she makes him fun too. And yes styles him too! What better could Karan have asked for?"