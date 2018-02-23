 »   »   » Is Krushna Abhishek Wishing Kapil Sharma For His New Show Or Taking A Dig At Him?

Krushna On Kapil Show

Regarding Kapil's show, Krushna was quoted by IE as saying, "I am really happy for Kapil and I am waiting for his show. Since his film Firangi unfortunately did not work, I hope the new show should do wonders for him."

Krushna Takes A Dig At Kapil!

Well, Krushna's statement looks complicated as he is wishing Kapil that his show works ‘wonders', and is also taking a dig by saying, ‘Firangi unfortunately did not work'. Meanwhile, Krushna further said he too is launching his new show, "Also once he launches his project, I will also come up with my show, so that people will get something to talk about."

Will Krushna Appear On Kapil’s Show?

"I would love to. The fact is that he never calls me. I have people asking me this and I really have no reason to not go to his show, but he would at least have to give me a phone call. If he does that, I would happily go."

Krushna’s Show

Regarding his new show, Krushna said, "I am very excited as we have really worked hard. The creative team really works hard on the research and I enjoy working with them."

OMG! Yeh Mera India

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Although I can't do much comedy with this show but I improvise a lot. I love the humourous genre but this show has given a new image to me as people realised that I can do more than just buffunary on stage. Through this show people have got to know the real Krushna."