 »   »   » Is Mere Angne Mein Actress Ekta Kaul Getting Married To Sumeet Vyas?

After Bharti-Harsh, Aashka-Brent, Gautam-Pankhuri and Shakti-Neha another television couple is all set to tie the knot!

According to Tellychakkar report, Mere Angne Mein actress, Ekta Kaul and web-series, Permanent Roommates, actor Sumeet Vyas are dating since some time now and are set to tie the knot. It is not known as to how they met but they are going strong.

It is also being said that Ekta and Sumeet are allegedly engaged as well. According to the website's report, the couple exchanged rings this February (2018). A couple of months ago, Ekta Kaul had shared a cryptic post, in which she had revealed that she found a soul-mate. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "From today until forever.. 💞💞#soulmatesunited #dealissealed." - (sic)

According to the report, the couple is all set to tie the knot. They might exchange vows this September (2018). Their families have already accepted the couple.

When Ekta was asked about the wedding, she revealed that although she is getting married in September, the guy is not Sumeet. On the other hand, Sumeet, who is currently in Malaysia refused to comment on the same!

Sumeet is married to actress Shivani Tanksale for a long time. But apparently, their marriage hit the rough patch. It is also being said that the couple is headed for a divorce. The reason for their separation is private.

On the other hand, Ekta Kaul was supposed to marry her co-star from Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Kanan Malhotra. But things didn't work out between them and the duo broke their engagement. Kanan is a married man now.

On professional front, Sumeet will be seen in Bollywood film, Veerey Di Wedding that stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Ekta was seen on Mere Angne Mein, but she quit the show as she reportedly had plans to marry soon. But the actress had denied the report of her marriage and said she was on a break.