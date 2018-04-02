 »   »   » Is Naamkaran Actor Zain Imam In Love With His Co-actress Aditi Rathore?

Related Articles
Naamkaran is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. Fans love the lead actors, Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore's (who play the roles of Neil and Avni) off-screen (on the sets) bonding and on-screen chemistry so much that they would love to see them together in real life too! The couple is popularly known as AvNeil by their fans.
Recently, Zain said something that makes us think wonder if he is in love with his co-actress Aditi!
Zain Is Impressed With Avni
The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "Aditi is a very nice actor and I am very impressed with her hard work on Avni's character." He added, "She is a very inspiring and motivating co-star."
Zain Would Like To Marry Avni!
The actor further added, "Even when we rehearse our lines, she puts in commendable effort. If given a chance, I'd marry her." It has to be recalled that earlier there were rumours of Aditi and Zain dating each other.
Are Zain & Aditi Dating?
A source revealed to an entertainment portal, "Zain and Aditi are very close to each other. They have started liking each other. And even they credit their fans for showing them that how good they look together."
Zain & Aditi
The source further added, "They are also attending house parties together. In their circle now everyone knows about their off screen chemistry." It is also being said that only close friends know about their relationship!
The Actor Rubbishes Rumours
But when the entertainment portal quizzed Zain regarding the same, he seemed quite furious and rubbished the rumours. He was quoted as saying, "Last time I was linked to Nalini and now I am being linked... Are you even serious?" Well, now we wonder what made Zain say that he would marry her!
Aditi-Shreedhan
It has to be recalled that Aditi Rathore was in relationship with Shreedhan Singh. But a few months ago, the actress took to social media to announce their break-up.
Zain-Nalini
On the other hand, Zain Imam was earlier linked to his Naamkaran co-actress Nalini Negi (who was seen as Riya Mehta), but the actor rubbished those rumours too.
(With IANS Inputs)
