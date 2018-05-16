 »   »   » Is Pearl V Puri Dating Karishma Tanna? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say

Pearl V Puri Is Single!

Pearl V Puri was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am single and have not dated any of my co-stars. The only relationship I was in was before I entered the TV industry."

The Actor Feels Bad As Media Ignores His Works & Writes About His Link-ups

"I dated a girl for 9 years that was my only relationship. It was when I was in class 10th and today if I am an actor it is because of her because she liked Shahrukh Khan a lot. I feel bad that media ignores my work and only writes about my link-ups."

‘All My Co-Stars Are Just Friends & These Are Just Rumours’

"I have worked really hard to reach where I am today. I have come to Mumbai to work not to have affairs. I work really hard for all my shows and feel disappointed when my hard work gets sidelined. I genuinely want people to talk about my work. All my co-stars are just friends and these are just rumours."

Karishma Is Senior To Him & He Respects Her As A Friend

When asked about dating rumours with Karishma, he told the leading daily, "Karishma is a very senior actor. She is very senior to me and I respect her a lot as a friend. We are working together but we are not dating each other. She has been in the industry for such a long time."

Asmita Was Upset About Peal & Hiba’s Closeness!

It was said that is co-star Asmita was upset with him as he got close to Meri Sasu Maa co-star, Hiba Nawab. Regarding the same the actor clarified that bonding with co-stars doesn't mean that he has affair with everyone!

Pearl V Puri Clarifies

He was quoted as saying, "I would say when you study in a school you have a bunch of friends who are really close to you. But when you change the school and go to another one, you tend to talk less with your old friends."

‘Bonding Well With Co-Stars Doesn't Mean, I Have An Affair With Everyone’

"The same has happened to me, I bonded well with Suyyash Rai also during Batameez Dil we are still friends, but we don't talk on regular basis. Bonding well with co-stars doesn't mean, I have an affair with everyone."