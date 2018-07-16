 »   »   »  Is Shakti Actor Vivian Dsena Dating His Co-actress Amrita Prakash?

Related Articles
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor, Vivian Dsena's personal life has been hitting headlines! The actor had announced his separation from his wife Vahbiz Dorabjee. There were also rumours that the actor was dating his co-actress Garima Jain. Now, Vivian and his other co-actress, Amrita Prakash's friendship on the sets has sparked off rumours about them being more than just co-stars! Both are good friends on and off-screen! A source was quoted by HT as saying, "They hit it off from the first day of shoot."
The source further added, "Vivian usually keeps to himself but he has been very friendly with Amrita. Everyone on the set is aware of their special friendship."
'We Are Good Friends'!
When Vivian was asked about his equation with Amrita, the actor told the leading daily, "We are very good friends. I would say, we are like two boys on the sets as she is very tomboyish."
Vivian Clarifies Link-up Rumour
He added, "In my career, I have hardly ever been extremely pally or friendly with my co-actors. So, obviously a lot of eyebrows were raised on the sets when we became friendly. Everyone wondered, ‘kya ho raha hai? Why are they so friendly with each other'."
‘This (Relationship) Is Not Going To Go Anywhere’
The actor further added, "I get along with her as she has no hang-ups, is chilled out and most importantly very professional. We both know what's the truth. Now that her role has ended in the show, we still keep in touch. We talk often. This (relationship) is not going to go anywhere. I know that and she knows that too."
‘People Misconstrue Friendships’
Amrita too echoed the same, "People misconstrue friendships (in this industry) and we are used to it. It is wonderful to get along with someone on a platonic level without any romantic angle. It's nice to have a healthy friendship like that. We are mature enough to understand that such rumours will spread. It's part of the industry and easy to dismiss."
When asked whether their friendship can blossom into love, the actress said, "There is not one bit of interest to take this further."
Vivian On KKK 9?
On the other hand, Vivian was recently spotted boarding an international flight recently and was misunderstood by many that the actor was taking part in the upcoming season of stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
‘It Was Quite Funny’
Regarding the same, the actor told India-forum, "It was quite funny, I was leaving abroad and it was mere co-incidence that contestants leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi were also leaving the same time. This led everyone to assume that I am also going, but people forgot that I have already participated in the past."
Well, looks like the actor is often misunderstood by people!
