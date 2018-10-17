India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Is Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Going Off Air? Here’s What Shakti Arora & Drashti Dhami Have To Say!

Is Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Going Off Air? Here’s What Shakti Arora & Drashti Dhami Have To Say!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka to go OFF AIR : Drashti Dhami | Shakti Arora | Aditi Sharma | FilmiBeat

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka marked the return of all the three lead actors Aditi Sharma, Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora on television. The show was grabbing headlines from the time it was announced. After a few months, it became the most controversial shows on television owing to its bold content. The viewers were unhappy and upset as they felt that the show is promoting the concept of extra-marital affair and started lashing out at the makers, channel and even actors. A few fans even wanted a ban on the show. Recently, Aditi Sharma revealed that they are just actors and doing their duty, and people should not take the shows so seriously. Also, the time-slot was changed because of Bigg Boss 12's launch.

    Fans want to know about the story (how the characters will deal with the situation). Since the show has got mixed responses from the viewers, the ratings have dropped. The show has vanished from the TRP chart.

    Silsila To Go Off Air In December!

    Because of poor ratings and mixed reviews, it is being said that the makers and the channel have decided to shut down the show! Apparently, the cast will shoot their last episode in November and the show is scheduled to go off air in December.

    Drashti Refuted The Reports

    The lead actors - Shakti Arora and Drashti Dhami have refuted the reports saying it is not true. Drashti was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "We've not heard anything, and I don't think there's any such (thing) to be honest. There's nothing like that happening. (So) I don't want to comment anything as of now."

    “It’s Not Going For Sure!”

    She further added, "It's not going for sure! At least from our end, that is what we know. We would have been informed or else. Also, December is far! And we know how TV works."

    “Our Show Is Doing Very Well”

    Shakti Arora too, echoed the same. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Not at all. Our show is doing very well and in fact one of the episodes which aired last week registered the highest ratings."

    Shakti Arora Adds…

    "So, it is not true and I haven't heard anything about it. In fact, I am happy that I got to do such an interesting role of a man who is torn between two women and I am thoroughly enjoying it."

    Bigg Boss 12: Tweeples TROLL Sreesanth Hilariously As He Tries To Escape From The House Yet Again!

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue