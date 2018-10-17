 »   »   »  Is Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Going Off Air? Here’s What Shakti Arora & Drashti Dhami Have To Say!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
-
- Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Officially Launched With Kirin 980 SoC
- The Beachside Town Of Vatakara In Kerala And Its Beautiful Attractions
- Malnutrition In Children And Adults: Causes, Effects And Prevention
- Smita Patil's 65th Birth Anniversary: The Cinema Goddess Who Dazzled Like No Other!
- Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start Rs 26.26 Lakh
- Sindhu Makes Shocking First Round Exit From Denmark Open; Saina Through
- BARC Recruitment 2018: Join Diploma In Radiological Physics And Become A Medical Physicist
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka marked the return of all the three lead actors Aditi Sharma, Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora on television. The show was grabbing headlines from the time it was announced. After a few months, it became the most controversial shows on television owing to its bold content. The viewers were unhappy and upset as they felt that the show is promoting the concept of extra-marital affair and started lashing out at the makers, channel and even actors. A few fans even wanted a ban on the show. Recently, Aditi Sharma revealed that they are just actors and doing their duty, and people should not take the shows so seriously. Also, the time-slot was changed because of Bigg Boss 12's launch.
Fans want to know about the story (how the characters will deal with the situation). Since the show has got mixed responses from the viewers, the ratings have dropped. The show has vanished from the TRP chart.
Silsila To Go Off Air In December!
Because of poor ratings and mixed reviews, it is being said that the makers and the channel have decided to shut down the show! Apparently, the cast will shoot their last episode in November and the show is scheduled to go off air in December.
Drashti Refuted The Reports
The lead actors - Shakti Arora and Drashti Dhami have refuted the reports saying it is not true. Drashti was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "We've not heard anything, and I don't think there's any such (thing) to be honest. There's nothing like that happening. (So) I don't want to comment anything as of now."
“It’s Not Going For Sure!”
She further added, "It's not going for sure! At least from our end, that is what we know. We would have been informed or else. Also, December is far! And we know how TV works."
“Our Show Is Doing Very Well”
Shakti Arora too, echoed the same. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Not at all. Our show is doing very well and in fact one of the episodes which aired last week registered the highest ratings."
Shakti Arora Adds…
"So, it is not true and I haven't heard anything about it. In fact, I am happy that I got to do such an interesting role of a man who is torn between two women and I am thoroughly enjoying it."
Bigg Boss 12: Tweeples TROLL Sreesanth Hilariously As He Tries To Escape From The House Yet Again!