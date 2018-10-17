 »   »   »  Is Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Going Off Air? Here’s What Shakti Arora & Drashti Dhami Have To Say!

Silsila To Go Off Air In December!

Because of poor ratings and mixed reviews, it is being said that the makers and the channel have decided to shut down the show! Apparently, the cast will shoot their last episode in November and the show is scheduled to go off air in December.

Drashti Refuted The Reports

The lead actors - Shakti Arora and Drashti Dhami have refuted the reports saying it is not true. Drashti was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "We've not heard anything, and I don't think there's any such (thing) to be honest. There's nothing like that happening. (So) I don't want to comment anything as of now."

“It’s Not Going For Sure!”

She further added, "It's not going for sure! At least from our end, that is what we know. We would have been informed or else. Also, December is far! And we know how TV works."

“Our Show Is Doing Very Well”

Shakti Arora too, echoed the same. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Not at all. Our show is doing very well and in fact one of the episodes which aired last week registered the highest ratings."

Shakti Arora Adds…

"So, it is not true and I haven't heard anything about it. In fact, I am happy that I got to do such an interesting role of a man who is torn between two women and I am thoroughly enjoying it."