 »   »   » Is Sony TV Taking A Risk By Bringing Kapil Sharma Back?

Related Articles
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Did Kapil Sharma Cancel ‘Hichki’ Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot?
- Sunil Grover Shares A Picture Selling Vegetables; Is He Taking An Indirect Dig At Kapil Sharma?
- Kapil Sharma Makes A Zabardast Comeback In His New Game Show!
- Kapil Sharma’s New Show: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Were Never Scheduled To Shoot!
- Dus Ka Dum: What Took Them So Long To Be Back & Why The Makers Chose Salman Khan As The Host?
- Bharti Singh Is Happy About Kapil’s Return; Doesn’t Want To Talk About Kapil & Sunil Twitter War
- Kapil Sharma’s New Show Press Conference Gets Cancelled: Did Kapil Cancel It Due To Sunil?
- Sunil Grover & Kapil Sharma Twitter War: Sunil’s Reaction Was Genuine; Worried About Kapil’s Health!
- WHAT’S GOING ON! Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Twitter War Gets DIRTIER!
- FTWKS: Kapil Sharma Thanks Ajay Devgn For Being His Guest; Sunil Grover Says He Wasn’t Approached!
- Navjot Singh Sidhu To Join Kapil Sharma On His New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!
- This HOT Actress To Join Kapil Sharma On His New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!
- Reaction To Hichki Is Truly Humbling, Says Producer Maneesh Sharma
Kapil Sharma's much-awaited game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, was premiered on March 25, 2018. Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn was the first guest of the show. Although his fans praised him for his new attempt, many of them felt that the new format was boring.
Later, there were reports that Kapil Sharma had cancelled Hichki actress, Rani Mukherjee's shoot. It was said that he made Hichki kids and Rani, wait for hours. But, according to the latest report, nothing as such happened.
Why Kapil Cancelled Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot?
Apparently, Family Time With Kapil Sharma team, was to shoot the episode on March 28, 2018, evening, but Kapil informed in the morning and the shoot was cancelled. It is also being said that Kapil wasn't well, and therefore the shoot was cancelled.
‘There Is A Lot Of Expectation Riding On Kapil’
The entire team was worried over this embarrassing turn of events. A source was quoted by IE as saying, "There is a lot of expectation riding on Kapil. This being his second innings, he should be a little careful."
‘Hope Kapil Gets Back To Serious Business’
The source further added, "People are ready to rip him apart. We hope he pulls up his socks and gets back to serious business to give the quality that is expected from him."
If Kapil Cancels A Shoot, Rs 30-35 Lakhs Wasted!
According to Spotboye report, Kapil's new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma is a 13-camera shoot. If he cancels a shoot, Rs 30-35 Lakhs gets wasted. If these reports are true, isn't Sony investing a lot on Kapil and taking a risk by bringing him back?
Is Sony TV Taking A Risk By Bringing Kapil Back?
There are also rumours that Aman Srivastava (Vice President, Marketing) and Danish Khan (Executive Vice President & Business Head) were not entirely on the same page about bringing Kapil Sharma back!
What Kapil Has To Say?
Well, earlier too, there were reports that the actor-comedian cancelled Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's shoot. But later, Kapil clarified that Tiger was not scheduled to shoot in the first place! We wonder, what Kapil has to say about cancelling Rani Mukherjee's shoot!
Bepannaah SPOILER: Aditya & Zoya To Turn Wedding Planners; Urfi Javed To Enter The Show!