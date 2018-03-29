English
Is Sony TV Taking A Risk By Bringing Kapil Sharma Back?

Kapil Sharma's much-awaited game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, was premiered on March 25, 2018. Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn was the first guest of the show. Although his fans praised him for his new attempt, many of them felt that the new format was boring.

Later, there were reports that Kapil Sharma had cancelled Hichki actress, Rani Mukherjee's shoot. It was said that he made Hichki kids and Rani, wait for hours. But, according to the latest report, nothing as such happened.

Why Kapil Cancelled Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot?

Apparently, Family Time With Kapil Sharma team, was to shoot the episode on March 28, 2018, evening, but Kapil informed in the morning and the shoot was cancelled. It is also being said that Kapil wasn't well, and therefore the shoot was cancelled.

‘There Is A Lot Of Expectation Riding On Kapil’

The entire team was worried over this embarrassing turn of events. A source was quoted by IE as saying, "There is a lot of expectation riding on Kapil. This being his second innings, he should be a little careful."

‘Hope Kapil Gets Back To Serious Business’

The source further added, "People are ready to rip him apart. We hope he pulls up his socks and gets back to serious business to give the quality that is expected from him."

If Kapil Cancels A Shoot, Rs 30-35 Lakhs Wasted!

According to Spotboye report, Kapil's new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma is a 13-camera shoot. If he cancels a shoot, Rs 30-35 Lakhs gets wasted. If these reports are true, isn't Sony investing a lot on Kapil and taking a risk by bringing him back?

Is Sony TV Taking A Risk By Bringing Kapil Back?

There are also rumours that Aman Srivastava (Vice President, Marketing) and Danish Khan (Executive Vice President & Business Head) were not entirely on the same page about bringing Kapil Sharma back!

What Kapil Has To Say?

Well, earlier too, there were reports that the actor-comedian cancelled Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's shoot. But later, Kapil clarified that Tiger was not scheduled to shoot in the first place! We wonder, what Kapil has to say about cancelling Rani Mukherjee's shoot!

Story first published: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
