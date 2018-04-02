 »   »   » Is Sunil Grover Shooting With MS Dhoni For His New Web Series?

While Kapil Sharma is back with his new game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, his ex-colleague, Sunil Grover is all set to return with a web series. The actor-comedian will be seen with Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde on the new show that will be based on cricket!

Recently, Sunil Grover was spotted with cricketer MS Dhoni. According to Spotboye report, the duo shot for the promo of the new show in Chennai. On the show, Sunil will be seen in a new avatar.

(Image Source: Twitter)

The report also suggested that cricketers Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag have joined Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover! Kapil Dev and Sehwag have signed the contract. The show will have a run of 22 episodes.

Apparently, the new show is a cricket comedy digital show that will be produced by Lil Frodo Productions and helmed by the sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

Recently, Sunil Grover had shared a few pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, he was seen selling vegetables and in other picture, he was seen playing a tabla. The fans were seen trolling both Sunil and Kapil on seeing these pictures.

While a few felt Sunil should join Kapil or else he will have to start selling vegetables, a few others trolled Kapil, saying it is better that Sunil sell vegetables than join Kapil's show!

Also, a few days ago, Shilpa had shared a video, in which she was seen mimicking Sunil's song, 'Mere husband mujse pyar nahi karte'. On seeing Shilpa's new avatar, many felt that Shilpa and Sunil have already started preparing for their new web series.

Well, with the reports of popular cricketers joining Sunil and Shilpa, it looks like the makers and the actors are planning something really BIG for the viewers in the digital platform.

