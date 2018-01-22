 »   »   » Is Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta’s Ishqbaaz Going Off Air? Here’s What Gul Khan Has To Say…

Gul Khan Refutes The Rumours Of Ishqbaaz Going Off Air

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, the producer refuted the rumours of the show going off air. She was quoted as saying, "This is the fifth time, I am hearing this rumour. It comes up every six months."

Gul Khan Says Ishqbaaz Team Is Not Affected By Rumours

Praising the Ishqbaaz team, Gul told the entertainment portal, "I think IB (Ishqbaaz) actors are the most popular in the TV industry today! They wouldn't get affected by these rumours."

Gul Khan Praises Ishqbaaz Team

The producer further added, "They all are fabulous in their own way and deserve to enjoy this happiness without being constantly heckled with such rumours."

Gul Khan’s Message For Ishqbaaz Loyal Fans

Gul also had a message for Ishqbaaz's loyal fans, "My message to the fans is that it's amazing to have you'll. You bring so much joy and love in our lives and I can't possibly thank you enough for your constant faith."

ShivIka’s Romantic Moment

As the viewers know, a new entry, Veer (Nikitin Dheer) has created havoc in Shivaay and Anika's lives. The track progresses as Shivaay tries to get rid of the obstacles in his life; the viewers will also get to watch ShivIka's romantic moments!

ShivIka’s Dil Diyaan Gallan

The director of the show, Lalit Mohan shared a couple of pictures in which Anika and Shivaay are seen getting close and steamy! Lalit wrote, "Dil Diyaan Gallan💝 My Heartbeat ❤️"

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul shared a video and wrote, "If you are having advance Monday morning blues, you must know that this awaits you at at 10 every week night #Ishqbaaaz =>"