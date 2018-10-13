 »   »   »  Is The Kapil Sharma Show’s Creative Director Preeti Simoes Joining Kapil Sharma In His New Show?

It has to be recalled that a few months ago, Kapil Sharma got himself into a big mess as he allegedly abused a journalist. He had filed a case against the journalist and his ex-managers Preeti (his ex-girlfriend) and Neeti Simoes. Post this, many things was said against Kapil. Preeti had even said that his (now) friends were responsible for driving him into depression. But Kapil's close friend had made shocking revelations saying Preeti was responsible for Kapil's plight as she had vowed to destroy him!

Kapil had vanished from small screen for some time because of these controversies. But, now the actor-comedian is back! He has announced his new show with the same team, which might go on air on Sony TV,this Diwali.

Surprisingly, there have been rumours that since the channel wanted the old team back, Kapil's ex girlfriend and the creative director, Preeti Simoes has been taken onboard as the creative director of the show. Apparently, this has left Kapil upset.

But the Pinkvilla sources have denied the rumours saying that Preeti and the old team are busy with their respective projects and are definitely not onboard for Kapil's new show!

In his recent interview, Kapil had said that he has been discussing project with Sunil Grover. But Sunil has been busy with film project. It has to be seen whether, Sunil and Kapil reunite for the new season or not.

