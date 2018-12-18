 »   »   »  Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Going Off Air? Here’s What Divyanka Tripathi Has To Say!

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the popular shows on television. The show recently completed five glorious years. The team was seen celebrating the occasion along with Divyanka Tripathi's (seen as Ishita on the show) birthday on the sets. But of late, there are reports of the show going off air. The show has vanished from the TRP chart and is struggling to get back to the top slot. It is being said that the show might go off air in January (2019). The makers are planning to come up with the second season with a fresh storyline. But there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Earlier, Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Shagun, had said that she was clueless about the same, as she is still shooting for the show. Also, Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi on the show, had revealed that there is no official confirmation regarding the show going off air. Now, Divyanka has reacted to the same!

When an entertainment portal asked Divyanka whether the show is going off air, she said, "I am not sure. I don't think it is going off air yet. Well, it is not!"

The speculations of the show going off air became strong, when Divyanka announced that she would be making a digital debut with Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The actress also confirmed that she will start the shooting for web series soon. The web series also stars Rajeev Khandelwal. The posters of the same were revealed by the actress and fans are eagerly waiting for the web series.

