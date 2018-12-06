 »   »   »  Ishq Mein Marjawan: War Between Nia Sharma & Alisha Panwar Fans; Ravi Dubey Comes To Nia’s Rescue!

Alisha Fans’ Tweets: Ashutosh Pradhan

‏"Plz...Mam...make something..real..in #ishqmeinmarjawan...we don't want @Theniasharma. as Aarohi... Plz change this vulgar nonsense Aarohi..We all fans want @Aalisha_panwar as Aarohi...If you don't realize our emotions and feelings...we can stop watching #ishqmeinmarjawan....." - (sic)

Ishita

"Even kajol , preity aishwarya rai did towel scenes 🤣🤣they dont look vulgar and aalisha is also not looking vulgar. only nia looks cheap because her expressions are cheap n lusty and she can fit only for a slut role.🤪🤡 #IshqMeinMarjawan @MamtaYPatnaik @ColorsTV" - (sic)

Ruby & Ksenia

Ruby: @MamtaYPatnaik Now understand deep is the king of #IshqMeinMarjawan and #EndArohiCharacter 😑 - (sic)

Ksenia: Aalisha is a very talented actress. Nia doesn't know how to convey this feelings. #IshqMeinMarjawan. - (sic)

SMILEY

"@MamtaYPatnaik Please make her exit from the show or make her anjali. Please we dont want nia sharma scenes with @Thearjunbijlani anymore .Once favourite #ArDeep has become the most disgusting jodi of tellyworld. Please no more nia sharma with arjun please. #IshqMeinMarjawan." - (sic)

Nia Fans’ Tweets: Divya Nair

"You are judging arohi by her look what about deep he can sleep with tara just to hurt arohi is that okay for you ?? Deep is a characterless person arohi is seducing her husband only #IshqMeinMarjawan #WeStandWithNia." - (sic)

Suhana

"Slut Shaming her isn't making people turn to your side but indeed is making people understand that your fandom is a collection of dirty mindsets.The SaRavi fandom is here to stand up for what's right because our stars have taught us some valuable things in life! #WeStandWithNia." - (sic)

Sdni_saravi12

"Actually it is sad to see some ishq mein marjawan fanclubs who started to slut shame on nia on doing very bold scenes. Actually for audions it may take time in accepting and respecting a new CHARACTER . But disrespecting a character is not a good quality of human #WeStandWithNia." - (sic)

Nia Reacts To Fans' War

When one of the fans asked Nia to react on the war going on between fans, she wrote, "They're all Inconsequential !! Like ‘G' in Lasagna or ‘L' in Talk! 😊 So Let's save our F's to give to better things..." - (sic)

Ravi Dubey Comes To Nia's Rescue

Ravi Dubey, who was seen opposite Nia in Jamai Raja, came to Nia's rescue. He wrote, "Guys do u really want to disrespect a woman and abuse your fortune forever ..@Theniasharma is a professional and a woman I hold in the highest regard ..she is the reason #jamairaja could be what what it was...take my word When you respect a lady the universe is by your side." - (sic)