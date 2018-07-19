 »   »   »  Ishq Mein Marjawan: Nia Sharma’s Entry Brings Lot Of Twists; Actress Is Thrilled To Join The Show!

Related Articles
Nia Sharma is back to fiction with Ishq Mein Marjawan after her successful show, Jamai Raja. She was last seen on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was also seen on the web series Twisted. As the viewers are aware, Nia will be stepping into Alisha Panwar's shoes playing the role of Arohi! Apparently, after plastic surgery, Arohi is back in Deep's (Arjun Bijlani) life to take revenge. The viewers will get to watch a lot of twists with Nia's entry.
The actress is thrilled to be part of the show. She was quoted by IE as saying, "The makers have assured me that it's going to be a performance-oriented role."
Nia Plays A Strong Role
Regarding her role and the story, the actress revealed, "The story will be moving ahead with my character. Joining a show mid-way is not quite my thing. But the strong role made me take this up."
‘It’s Going To Be A Twisted Time Ahead’
She revealed that there will be major twist with her entry, "The viewers will be in for a confusion. I am playing a girl named Anjali, who claims she is Arohi. So it's going to be a twisted time ahead."
Nia As Arohi!
The actress further added, "I will be taking it ahead from where Alisha left Arohi. She will have the same vulnerability and innocence. Thankfully, I have a face that goes with such roles, but I don't want Nia to be seen anywhere. Alisha has done a wonderful job as Arohi. And I want the audience to relate to me the same way."
Why She Agreed To Do Ishq Mein Marjawan?
In the web series, Twisted, her character was bold and dark, but in Ishq Mein Marjawan, her role is completely opposite. Regarding the same, the actress said, "Revenge dramas are always fun. After playing a murderer, I would be now seen as a tortured girl. She has been betrayed by her loved ones. How she gets back to fight for all the injustice would be the crux of the story. I am glad to be back with such an interesting and strong role. I think such shows keep the audience hooked."
The Bond She Shares With Her Co-stars On IMM Sets
Regarding her co-actors and sets, Nia says that it is the most silent set she has ever been on, as there are not too many actors around. She adds that Arjun Bijlani has been a friend for a long time and knows Alisha from the Jamai Raja days.
Arjun Bijlani Welcomes Nia
Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani shared a picture snapped with Nia and welcomed her on the sets, "Welcome buddy to #ishqmeinmarjawan .craziness on set has begun .keep watching the show guys Mon to fri 730 pm @colorstv @niasharma90." - (sic)
Who Is Arohi?
He also shared a video in which he was seen asking Alisha and Nia, who Arohi is. He wrote, "Kya aap bhi mere tarah confused hai ??pl heeeeeeeeeeeeelppppppp #ishqmeinmarjawan #deep #aarohi #tara @colorstv @aalishapanwar157 @niasharma90 ..." - (sic)
Kya aap bhi mere tarah confused hai ??pl heeeeeeeeeeeeelppppppp #ishqmeinmarjawan #deep #aarohi #tara @colorstv @aalishapanwar157 @niasharma90 ...
A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:29am PDT
