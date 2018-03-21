 »   »   » Ishq Subhan Allah: Complaint Filed Against The Show For Wrongful Representation Of Religious Facts

Related Articles
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani: Nidhi Uttam To Enter The Show; Rani To Fake Her Memory Loss, But Why?
- CONFIRMED! Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani To Go Off Air Soon; Here’s What Eisha & Sartaj Have To Say…
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Takes Another Leap; Raja & Rani In New Avatars!
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani: Rani To Haunt Naina & Raja; Eisha Singh Excited To Play Dual Role!
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Spoiler: Laila Aka Aleeza Khan’s Character To End!
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Major Twist: Raja Rescues Naina From Vijay; Raja Marries Naina!
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Spoiler: Rani Gets To Know That Raja Is Alive!
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani: When Sartaj Gill Saved Eisha Singh From Getting Hurt!
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Spoiler: Raja Gets Shot; The Show To Take A Leap, Again!
- Fond Memories Rekindled! Ishq Ka Rang Safed’s Eisha Singh & Mishal Raheja’s Mini-Reunion!
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani: Raja Reveals The Truth To Rani; Will Rani Marry Him?
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Spoiler: OMG! Jeevan Kidnaps Rani Out Of Obsession! (PICS)
- Kumkum Bhagya To Take A Leap; Leena Jumani, Vin Rana & Ruchi Savarn To Quit The Show!
Zee TV's new show, Ishq Subhan Allah, which produced by Creative Eye and stars Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan in the lead roles, is based on the practice of triple talaq and the recent judgement passed by the court against the same. The makers of the show had promised to highlight the sensitive subject in a mature way.
But, according to IE report, an Islamic association based in Mumbai, Raza Academy has filed a case against the show for wrongful representation of religious facts and maligning the image of the religion.
Complaint Filed Against Ishq Subhan Allah
The lawyer, Hitesh C Soni, who is handling the case was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Visual media is very effective and affects children a lot. So it's not only about one community but we are concerned about the perception of the general public. The show is very provocative in nature and we demand a ban of the same."
Ishq Subhan Allah Shows Islam In A Bad Light!
According to what the committee that deals with education and welfare of Muslims has mentioned in the complaint (a copy of which is with IE), that the daily ‘shows Islam in a bad light, the scripts of the entire serial is made to understand that Islam religion needs a lot of changes, revival, amendments.' (sic)
Is This A Publicity Stunt?
When asked whether it was a publicity stunt, Hitesh told the leading daily, "Well, this can be better answered by my clients but we have a strong case and looking towards a positive judgment. And if the show is not banned, which would be prejudiced to our allegations, the script does need major modifications."
Will The Show Makers/Channel Take Action Against The Same?
Regarding the complaint Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Deputy Business Head, Zee TV, says, "Yes, we have heard about this, but are yet to receive any official intimation from the authorities."
Well, this was expected as the show is based on religion!
Will Ishq Subhan Allah also be axed like Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki, based on the complaints? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
Bepannaah: Fans Give THUMBS UP To Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopra's Show