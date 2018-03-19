 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Actress Vividha Kirti Ties The Knot With Her Childhood Friend Varun! (Inside PICS)

Vividha Kirti & Varun Wedding

The actress looked gorgeous in a red and golden lehenga and with pearl golden kundan jewellery, while Varun looked dapper in a golden sherwani. Sharing a picture, Varun wrote, "Meri zindagi ka sabse haseen pal. #withmylove." - (sic)

Vividha & Varun Were In A Long Distance Relationship!

Vividha has been in a long distance relationship with Varun. When asked as to how she met Varun, she told TOI, "It's love cum arranged marriage. Varun and I are friends since childhood but our love story began when I shifted to Mumbai and he went to Dubai. That was the time, we realised that we were meant to be together."

Soni Singh With Vividha

Soni Singh shared a picture and wrote, "Lo Vivi ka bhi number lag gaya 😉meri gudiya 👭miss u to the core 💖congratulations for your new journey @vividhakirti." - (sic)

Charu Asopa With Vividha

Charu shared a picture and wrote, "We all need somebody to love, care about and trust. I'm really happy that you found this special person. Congratulations on your wedding and may your life together be a never-ending honeymoon! @vividhakirti 😘😘." - (sic)

Sharad Tripathi With Vividha

Sharad shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "I have always known this girl as one of the most warm genuine and a happy soul..her smile is soooo childlike and innocent but who is soooo caring and loving like a mumma.. She will make u feel like a family from the moment u will meet her n talk to her.. Aur abb ye parayi hogayii.." - (sic)

Sharad Wishes Vividha

"So wish u a very happyyyyyy and a mindblowingggg life ahead... Have a stupendous journey with ur better half and may god bless with all the love luck and laughter... !!! Love u @vividhakirti Tu dubai jaake NRI banke hume bhool na jaana. P. S. We r going to miss u .. P. P. S. - we will call u back sooon here in mumbai to work with us !!" - (sic)

Madirakshi With Vividha & Varun

Posting this picture, Madirakshi wrote, "Vivi 😘super pretty Bride, Had awesome fun at the wedding. WISH u all the happiness in this new phase of your life. So happy for you both🤗 Tujhe to MEIN miss bhi karne lagi abhise😒 Jaldi aa mumbai😘😘😘 @vividhakirti #weddingbells #beautifulbride #lovecanchangetheworld #love #newlife #marriage." - (sic)

Vividha

Vividha shared this picture and wrote, "You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them. #familylove #selfless #majormissing." - (sic)

Vividha’s Bachelorette Party

The actress recently enjoyed a surprise bachelorette party that was organised by her friends. Regarding the party, she said, "I got the bachelorette party as a surprise and since I am so much involved with wthe edding preparations, I did not have time to plan a party for myself. That's the reason my friends did it for me."