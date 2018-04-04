 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Actress Vividha Kirti & Varun’s Honeymoon Pictures Will Give You Major Goals!

Related Articles
Vividha Kirti, who was seen on television shows like Ishqbaaz, Ishq Ka Rang Safeed and Uttaran, got married to her childhood friend and professional choreographer Varun Mishra on March 15, in New Delhi. The wedding was attended by her friends from the television industry - Sharad Tripathi, Madirakshi Mundle, Soni Singh and Charu Asopa.
The couple jetted off on a romantic escapade to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands for their honeymoon and these pictures will give you major goals.
Vividha & Varun’s Romantic Escapade To The Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Vividha says, "This is our short trip after wedding to relax. My honeymoon is due as it is a surprise for me from my hubby. We have our work priorities and we are stuck because of our pre and post wedding traditions."
A Break From The Wedding Affairs
"We both are working and are career oriented so we both understand each other's work priorities. After all the wedding affairs, we were really exhausted and mentally stressed, thus needed a break and time for each other, so I planned to go somewhere in India."
‘Andaman & Nicobar Is A Beautiful Place To Relax’
The actress added, "There are so many beautiful places in India. We travel abroad a lot and being an Indian, we should explore our nation as well. Andaman & Nicobar is a beautiful place to relax."
Vividha & Varun’s Next Visit Is To Vaishno Devi
"I had a curiosity to know and explore about it as I heard a lot. I am proud that we have so much to know about our India and its History. Our darshan to Vaishno Devi is next and then I'm back to work in Mumbai."
Vividha & Varun Enjoy Their Honeymoon
Sharing a picture, Vividha wrote, "We dive not to escape life, but for life not to escape us. #onelife #live #tothefullest #scubadiving #iloveadventure." - (sic)
‘It’s Love Cum Arranged Marriage’
Vividha has been in a long distance relationship with Varun. The actress adds that they had been friends since childhood, but it is love cum arranged marriage for her.
The Couple Are Childhood Friends
She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Varun and I are friends since childhood but our love story began when I shifted to Mumbai and he went to Dubai. That was the time, we realised that we were meant to be together."
