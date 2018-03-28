 »   »   » Ishqbaaz’s Amrapali Gupta & Husband Yash Sinha Celebrate Their Son Kabir’s Birthday In Goa!

Ishqbaaz actress, Amrapali Gupta and her husband-actor, Yash Sinha celebrated son, Kabir's second birthday in Goa, on March 24. The party was themed over 'police' and the guests also arrived in 'policeman' outfit.

Amrapali, who was also seen on television show, Qubool Hai said, "Birthday celebrations was great and completely planned all of a sudden. We planned a police themed party. Guest arrived in a police outfit."

The actress further said, "These days Kabir has got special place for police as he looks at them he get over excited and happy. Even our cake was in the theme. We enjoyed a lot in Goa. It was family friends get together."

Actor Yash Sinha, who is still remembered for Code Red, said, "Kabir is important part of my life. His happiness is only something me and Amrapali as parents think for. He is growing and each days of his childhood we want to turn memorable for him and for us."

The actor further added, "We planned his birthday as a police themed. Looking his glittery eyes for police officers makes me happy. I would be really proud if he later chooses this as his profession. But it's too early to predict."

On work front, Amrapali will be seen on Zee TV's show, Kaleerein. Regarding her role, the actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am excited to join the show. It is a cameo. Zee TV is the one that made me famous and made me what I'm today. Be it Teen Bahuraniyaan or Qubool Hai, Zee TV has always been special."

Kaleerein stars Arjit Taneja (Vivaan Kapoor) and Aditi Sharma (Meera) in the lead roles.

