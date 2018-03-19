 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Completes 500 Episodes; Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta Share Heartfelt Messages! (PICS)

Related Articles
Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz hit the small screens on June 27, 2016. The show is about the three Oberoi brothers - Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra, played by Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo and their love stories (that involves their partners Anika, Gauri and Bhavya played by Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Pariekh and Mansi Srivastava).
The success of the show also paved way for its spin-off, Dil Bole Oberoi, which was later merged with the main show. Although the show has seen fluctuations in ratings and not stayed on top of the TRP chart, it has managed to impress the viewers. The show has now completed 500 episodes. The team is ecstatic about the same and in celebration mode.
Surbhi On The Show Completing 500 Episodes
Surbhi shared a lengthy note and wrote, "Happy 500 to us #ishqbaaazhits500 The Love of you will get us to reach 1000 very very soon and like i always say keep the love coming in 🙏 ." - (sic)
Surbhi Chandna Shares A Heart-warming Post
The note read, "When Ishqbaaz began, who would have thought one would see it reaching 500. I am so proud of being part of a TV show which I consider no less than a Bollywood film, with perfectly etched characters backed by a strong team of directors, cameramen, and our most-talked about styling team as well as the hair and make-up team that achieves every look with excellence." - (sic)
The Actress Calls It A Fantastic Journey
"It continues to be a fantastic journey which has given me multiple shares to play, allowing me to explore myself as an actor. The team brings so much to the table as artists which translates beautifully on screen." - (sic)
Surbhi Concludes
"It has also been my journey of getting fitter, wiser and making memories and I wouldn't change a thing about it. I think we are like the perfect pieces put together by and the makers of our standing ground are the fans. Nowhere have I heard of such a crazy fan-base like the one." - (sic)
Ishqbaaz Hits 500!
Nakuul shared a picture and wrote, "A room full of cray-zies bringing the house down celebrating Nikster's turn of a new year! To never ending madness, some maturity & a lot more magic ... #IBhits500 #Ishqbaaaz." - (sic)
Nakuul On The Show Completing 500 Episodes
Talking about the show completing 500 episodes, Nakkul was quoted by Biz Asia as saying, "As Ishqbaaz clocks yet another landmark, I can't help but feel nostalgic and grateful for the journey we have traversed until now. It has been an all-round team effort which makes this show so very special."
Nakuul Wants To Share The Special Landmark With Audiences
"Ishqbaaz has truly reached hearts and homes globally and the love we continue to receive for our work on the show is so heart warming. I would like to share this very special landmark of 500 episodes with audiences and lovers across the world for embracing our show and making it as much theirs as it is ours."
Gul Khan Congratulates IB Team
The producer of the show, Gul Khan too, shared a video, in which the cast are seen dancing, and wrote, "Congratulations from team Ishqbaaaz to all the fans on 500 episodes ❤️" - (sic)
We hope the show achieves many more milestones and entertain the audiences in the same way.
Do not forget to share your views and wish Ishqbaaz team in the comment box below.
