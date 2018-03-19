 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Completes 500 Episodes; Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta Share Heartfelt Messages! (PICS)

Surbhi On The Show Completing 500 Episodes

Surbhi shared a lengthy note and wrote, "Happy 500 to us #ishqbaaazhits500 The Love of you will get us to reach 1000 very very soon and like i always say keep the love coming in 🙏 ." - (sic)

The note read, "When Ishqbaaz began, who would have thought one would see it reaching 500. I am so proud of being part of a TV show which I consider no less than a Bollywood film, with perfectly etched characters backed by a strong team of directors, cameramen, and our most-talked about styling team as well as the hair and make-up team that achieves every look with excellence." - (sic)

"It continues to be a fantastic journey which has given me multiple shares to play, allowing me to explore myself as an actor. The team brings so much to the table as artists which translates beautifully on screen." - (sic)

"It has also been my journey of getting fitter, wiser and making memories and I wouldn't change a thing about it. I think we are like the perfect pieces put together by and the makers of our standing ground are the fans. Nowhere have I heard of such a crazy fan-base like the one." - (sic)

Nakuul shared a picture and wrote, "A room full of cray-zies bringing the house down celebrating Nikster's turn of a new year! To never ending madness, some maturity & a lot more magic ... #IBhits500 #Ishqbaaaz." - (sic)

Talking about the show completing 500 episodes, Nakkul was quoted by Biz Asia as saying, "As Ishqbaaz clocks yet another landmark, I can't help but feel nostalgic and grateful for the journey we have traversed until now. It has been an all-round team effort which makes this show so very special."

"Ishqbaaz has truly reached hearts and homes globally and the love we continue to receive for our work on the show is so heart warming. I would like to share this very special landmark of 500 episodes with audiences and lovers across the world for embracing our show and making it as much theirs as it is ours."

The producer of the show, Gul Khan too, shared a video, in which the cast are seen dancing, and wrote, "Congratulations from team Ishqbaaaz to all the fans on 500 episodes ❤️" - (sic)