 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Completes Two Successful Years; Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna & Others Celebrate

Gul Khan & Nakuul Mehta Thanks Fans

The producer of the show shared a video and captioned it, "To all IB fans and to the entire Team of IB! For making this day as special as Eid!" - (sic). The lead actor of the show, Nakuul shared pictures of the cards, chocolates, letters and cake sent by Ishqbaaz fans on his Instagram story.

Nakuul Thanks Fans For Watching & Loving Them

Nakuul also shared a note, which read, "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for the two most incredible years you have given us on your Television sets. Thank you for investing in us. Watching us. Loving us. Being tad disappointed at times. And still holding on.. We are because of you..To even greater days which lay ahead of us... #2YEARSOFISHQBAAZ." - (sic)

Happy Two To Ishqbaaz!

Surbhi Chandna shared a group picture and captioned it, "@ishqbaaz. All of us wishing ourselves HAPPY TWO." - (sic) The actress also shared pictures of cakes and flowers sent by fans.

Surbhi Thanks Fans

The actress shared a note, "This show has given us so much and I want to thank each one of you for standing by us all times.. Thank you for helping us reach the 2 year mark. Please be your generous self always and we promise to not hamper that TRUST. #ishqbaazbabyturnstwo." - (sic)

Nakuul, Leenesh & Kunal’s Fun Video ‘Sakth Launde’

Nakuul also shared a fun video and wrote, "Nobody wanted to release this video. *This is an autobot posting.* .EP 06 of the *cult* #SakthLaunde on the garangutan occasion of 2 year on air - anniversary of #Ishqbaaaz *Drumrolls* Lesser 🌟's @leenesh_mattoo @kunaljaisingh @nakuulmehta. Also ⭐ing, the Instagram sensation: @gulenaghmakhan. Video screwed by their interference: @umeshcamera & @ayushdas. #IndiasFirstINSTAseries #HardlyMatters #SakthLaunde @zakirkhan_208 🙌." - (sic)

Shrenu & Mansi

Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava too, shared pictures on their Instagram stories. Shrenu captioned a picture, "2 years of this madness, happiness, emotions already!!! Grateful" - (sic). Mansi wrote, "Happy 2 yrs. Dear Ishqbaazians." - (sic)