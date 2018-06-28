 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Completes Two Successful Years; Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna & Others Celebrate

Related Articles
Ishqbaaz is one of the most loved shows on television. Although the show couldn't garner expected TRPs or top the TRP chart, it has managed to impress the viewers. The Oberoi brother's bromance and the lead pairs' chemistry are what that is keeping the viewers glued to the show. The show has completed two years. The whole cast and crew were seen celebrating the big day. The fans showered lot of love by sending a lot of gifts to the cast of the show.
The actors shared pictures on their Instagram stories and thanked fans for their immense love and support. Nakuul Mehta also shared a fun video on his Instagram account. Take a look at the pictures (and don't forget to watch the video at the end of the slider).
Gul Khan & Nakuul Mehta Thanks Fans
The producer of the show shared a video and captioned it, "To all IB fans and to the entire Team of IB! For making this day as special as Eid!" - (sic). The lead actor of the show, Nakuul shared pictures of the cards, chocolates, letters and cake sent by Ishqbaaz fans on his Instagram story.
Nakuul Thanks Fans For Watching & Loving Them
Nakuul also shared a note, which read, "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for the two most incredible years you have given us on your Television sets. Thank you for investing in us. Watching us. Loving us. Being tad disappointed at times. And still holding on.. We are because of you..To even greater days which lay ahead of us... #2YEARSOFISHQBAAZ." - (sic)
Happy Two To Ishqbaaz!
Surbhi Chandna shared a group picture and captioned it, "@ishqbaaz. All of us wishing ourselves HAPPY TWO." - (sic) The actress also shared pictures of cakes and flowers sent by fans.
Surbhi Thanks Fans
The actress shared a note, "This show has given us so much and I want to thank each one of you for standing by us all times.. Thank you for helping us reach the 2 year mark. Please be your generous self always and we promise to not hamper that TRUST. #ishqbaazbabyturnstwo." - (sic)
Nakuul, Leenesh & Kunal’s Fun Video ‘Sakth Launde’
Nakuul also shared a fun video and wrote, "Nobody wanted to release this video. *This is an autobot posting.* .EP 06 of the *cult* #SakthLaunde on the garangutan occasion of 2 year on air - anniversary of #Ishqbaaaz *Drumrolls* Lesser 🌟's @leenesh_mattoo @kunaljaisingh @nakuulmehta. Also ⭐ing, the Instagram sensation: @gulenaghmakhan. Video screwed by their interference: @umeshcamera & @ayushdas. #IndiasFirstINSTAseries #HardlyMatters #SakthLaunde @zakirkhan_208 🙌." - (sic)
Shrenu & Mansi
Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava too, shared pictures on their Instagram stories. Shrenu captioned a picture, "2 years of this madness, happiness, emotions already!!! Grateful" - (sic). Mansi wrote, "Happy 2 yrs. Dear Ishqbaazians." - (sic)
